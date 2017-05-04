Newswise — WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 12, 2017 – The Society for Simulation in Healthcare (SSH) reported today record growth in several key areas including membership, conference attendance and the number of accredited centers.

SSH currently has more than 3,700 members in 57 countries, the highest level since the society was founded in 2004. Earlier this year, a record of more than 2,800 simulation professionals, and 223 exhibitors attended the International Meeting on Simulation and Healthcare, the global forum organized by SSH.

SSH has accredited more than 75 centers from 9 countries, also a highpoint since SSH began accreditations. Another 11 centers from three countries have been provisionally accredited.

And, since SSH began offering certifications in 2012, 1066 individuals from 24 countries have passed the CHSE -- Certified Healthcare Simulation Educator exam; 22 from 3 countries have been granted the advanced CHSE-A designation and 142 people from 7 countries have passed the CHSOS – Certified Healthcare Operations Specialist exam.

SSH attributes the growth to a combination of internal factors including enhanced membership value and service offerings, and externally to the growing significance and value that the healthcare industry places on simulation-based training and education for medical professionals in a wide array of disciplines.

The Society for Simulation in Healthcare (SSH) seeks to improve performance and reduce errors in patient care through the use of simulation. Established in 2004 by professionals using simulation for education, testing, and research in health care, SSH membership includes nearly more than 3,700 physicians, nurses, allied health and paramedical personnel, researchers, educators and developers from around the globe. SSH fosters the improvement and application of simulation–based modalities such as human patient simulators, virtual reality, standardized patients and task trainers.