Newswise — ROCHESTER, Minn. ─ Mayo Clinic is offering its trusted, expert health information on demand through Epic patient apps.

Mayo Clinic is offering this embedded content option to Epic’s health care clients as a way to help other providers share expert health information with their patients. More than 4,000 comprehensive health topics spread across more than 18,000 pages of Mayo Clinic content are available, including symptom, condition, disease, life stage, and healthy living information.

“Mayo Clinic delivers original, trusted health information and content based on more than 150 years of medical practice, and is one of the few content providers that is also a health care provider,” says Sandhya Pruthi, M.D., a consultant in the Division of General Internal Medicine and associate medical director, Mayo Clinic Global Business Solutions. “We are pleased to work with Epic on offering easy to access, evidence-based clinical information to patients.”

Mayo Clinic health information is available in article, video, image, slideshow and expert answer formats. Content is provided in English and Spanish, with new content being added weekly. Mayo Clinic medical experts regularly review and update this evidence-based health content to ensure its accuracy and relevance.

“Making Mayo Clinic’s world-class health knowledge available within MyChart and MyChart Bedside can help patients understand and better manage their health and well-being,” says Carl Dvorak, president, Epic. “We look forward to collaborating with Mayo Clinic on this and other innovations.”

To access this information, patients can click the HL7® Infobutton or on a keyword within Epic’s MyChart web portal and MyChart Bedside inpatient tablet applications for iOS and Android. With this click, they can get Mayo Clinic health information based on their chart elements, such as diagnoses and results. Patients will be able to access Mayo Clinic content from multiple areas, including Problem List, Health Maintenance, Medications, Allergies, and Results Review.

Epic, MyChart, and MyChart Bedside are registered trademarks of Epic Systems Corporation. HL7® is the registered trademark of Health Level Seven International.

###

About Mayo Clinic

Mayo Clinic is a nonprofit organization committed to clinical practice, education and research, providing expert, whole-person care to everyone who needs healing. For more information, visit mayoclinic.org/about-mayo-clinic or newsnetwork.mayoclinic.org.

MEDIA CONTACT

Rhoda Madson, Mayo Clinic Public Affairs, 507-284-5005, newsbureau@mayo.edu