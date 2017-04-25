Newswise — SCHAUMBURG, Ill, April 25, 2017 — The Congress of Neurological Surgeons (CNS) announces registration for the 2017 CNS Annual Meeting is open. The meeting, taking place in Boston, Massachusetts, October 7–11, gathers thousands of neurosurgeons, advanced practice providers, professionals, and health care advocates from around the world.

Themed “Transformation and Celebration,” the 2017 meeting honors the progress made within the field of neurological surgery throughout its history while exploring the fast-paced evolution of today’s modern world. Attendees have access to hundreds of educational programs, sessions, and events containing today’s state-of-the-art neurosurgical techniques, with live-streamed surgeries from around the US occurring daily in the Exhibit Hall.

The CNS Annual Meeting is the platform for experiencing ground-breaking science and meeting medical thought leaders in all neurosurgical subspecialties. Held at the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center, speakers will touch on changing trends in health care and business, the future of science, and how best to adapt to disruption. Featured speakers include Geoff Colvin, senior editor-at-large for Fortune magazine, Dr. Kathy McGroddy Goetz, vice president of Global Partnerships & Alliances Management for IBM Watson Health, and Dr. Devi Prasad Shetty, cardiac surgeon and health care pioneer, amongst many more.

Special celebrations during the plenary sessions will honor the best papers of the year from the CNS journal Neurosurgery, as well as the top innovation in the specialty. As always, the meeting will feature the best original science in the field, with top oral presentations ongoing throughout the entire meeting.

"By bringing together thought-leaders from around the globe, the 2017 CNS Annual Meeting is the place where tradition and innovation meet. Building upon the legacy built by the neurological pioneers of the past, we are celebrating our history while transforming the future of health care as pioneers of the present," says Dr. Brian L. Hoh, Scientific Program Chair. "There will be no other meeting like this one. It truly can’t be missed.”

For more information about the 2017 CNS Annual Meeting along with registration information, visit cns.org. Advanced registration deadline is September 7.

About the Congress of Neurological Surgeons

The Congress of Neurological Surgeons (CNS) is the largest neurosurgical society in the world and the global leader in neurosurgical education, serving to promote health by advancing neurosurgery worldwide through innovation and excellence in education. With more than 8,000 members worldwide, the CNS provides global leadership in neurosurgery by inspiring and facilitating scientific discovery and its translation into clinical practice. The Congress of Neurological Surgeons maintains the vitality of the profession through volunteer efforts of its members and the development of leadership in service to the public, to colleagues in other disciplines, and to neurosurgeons throughout the world in all stages of their professional lives. For more information, visit cns.org.