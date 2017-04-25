Newswise — (San Pedro, Calif.) Students from California State University Dominguez Hills and their professor are featured in a two exhibitions, “LA Living Space: Photographs by Ellie Zenhari” and “We Will Be Heard: Work by CSUDH Students,” at Angels Gate Cultural Center in San Pedro from April 23 to May 30 that explore the environmental impact of the Port of Los Angeles. An opening reception on April 30 at noon includes an informative exhibit tour, and a student dance performance.

The LA Living Space exhibition tour at 1 p.m. will be led by Zenhari, assistant professor of art and design, and Vivian Price, professor of labor studies at CSUDH, who wrote all the accompanying text for the exhibit. The student dance performance, “Refill Please,” which is choreographer by Mayra Pedraza and performed by CSUDH dance students Mayra Pedraze, Lily Cabrera, and Zantino Bustos, will begin at 2:30 p.m. “We Will Be Heard” includes photographs by students of the Los Angeles Port and its inherent environmental issues.

“LA Living Spaces documents how the Port of Los Angeles is a huge economic engine for our region, providing thousands of jobs and major revenue, but at the same time the communities near the port are constantly exposed to pollutants from the port,” said Zenhari. “My photos reflect this dichotomy—we need the port in all its industrial beauty, yet people live out their lives immediately adjacent to the smoke stacks of the refineries, and constant traffic from huge trucks.”

Zenhari’s solo exhibition photographs focuses on San Pedro, Wilmington, and the Port of Los Angeles, and its environmental impact on the surrounding cities. It builds on her original visual photo narrative, The Toxic Port Project, and her latest images continue to explore environmental justice issues. Curated by Martabel Wasserman, curator of community engagement at the cultural center, and organized in three areas: The Old Port, Housing and Environment, and Labor and Refineries, Zenhari’s ongoing photography series on the port is part of collaboration between CSUDH’s Art Design Department and Price.

Also on display will be Subvertisement posters, where student designers have subverted advertising to focus on social justice issues, zines designed by students as part of the DH Art Collective and curated by student Allison Garcia, and selected paintings and mixed media sculptures by students from CSUDH Art and Design Studio Art classes. Coordinator for all the exhibits on behalf of the university was Kathy Zimmerer, director of the University Art Gallery and the Art and Design Department at CSUDH, with participating faculty member Michele Bury, chair and professor of Art and Design Department, and Zenhari.

Location: Angels Gate Cultural Center is located at 3601 S. Gaffey Street, in San Pedro. There are two entrances to Angels Gate Park and Angels Gate Cultural Center. The driveway at 36th Street and Gaffey Street is normally locked after sunset. The main gate at 32nd Street will remain open and lighted until 10 p.m. For more information visit http://angelsgateart.org/.

