Newswise — California State University, Dominguez Hills’ (CSUDH) 3rd Annual “STEM in Action: A Kids Conference” on April 28, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., will provide close to 1,000 inner-city students the opportunity to participate in interactive science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) activities that will help inspire them to become lifelong learners.

Designed around this year’s theme, “Step into the World of STEM Careers,” the conference provides a festive and inviting environment for underserved students from the region with fun and imaginative learning opportunities. Students will be challenged and engaged in such projects as creating paper circuits, marshmallow catapults, and balancing robots. They will also learn about string geometry, the “Stroop Effect,” why “Sugar is in My DNA,” and much more.

“We at Cal State Dominguez Hills are committed to transforming STEM education by offering students in our service area and beyond authentic and engaging hands-on learning experiences,” said Kamal Hamdan, Annenberg Endowed Professor and director of Center for Innovation in STEM Education (CISE) at CSUDH. “Our goal is for students to leave feeling inspired enough to someday pursue a career in a STEM field.”

The “STEM in Action: A Kids Conference” is coordinated by CSUDH’s STEM Institute for Innovation and Improvement (CSI3), a component of CISE, which is dedicated to addressing the shortage of STEM teachers in high-need schools in Los Angeles County, and across the state. It also provides future educators in CSUDH teacher education programs the opportunity to help facilitate and observe fun and interactive lessons that engage students. More than 150 pre-service teacher candidates and undergraduates have volunteered for the conference.

Where: California State University, Dominguez Hills’ North Lawn. The university is located at 1000 E Victoria Street, Carson, CA 90747. Click here for directions and a printable campus map.

Center for Innovation in STEM Education

The Center for Innovation in STEM Education (CISE) enables transformative and inspiring STEM learning experiences for youth and future educators. Through numerous grants, including its recent $5.85 million Hispanic-Serving Institutions Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics (HSI-STEM) grant, the center partners with schools, districts, community colleges, local and national organizations, and philanthropic and industry leaders to broaden its impact across institutions and the local and global community.

