Newswise — Dr. Richard Shemin, the Robert and Kelly Day Professor of Surgery at the David Geffen UCLA School of Medicine at UCLA and chief of cardiac surgery, has been named to the Board of Governors of the American College of Surgeons.

Shemin also serves as the executive vice-chair of surgery, co-director of the cardiovascular center and director of cardiovascular quality at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center. He is regarded as one of the country’s leading cardiothoracic surgeons, with a national reputation in valvular repair and minimally invasive robotic surgery.

As a governor, Shemin will serve as one of the leaders of the largest organization of surgeons in the world. Founded in 1913, the American College of Surgeons is a scientific and educational organization dedicated to the ethical and competent practice of surgery.