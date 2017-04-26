WHAT:

Media registration is now open online for TCT 2017 (Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics), the annual Scientific Symposium of the Cardiovascular Research Foundation (CRF). TCT is the world’s premier educational meeting specializing in interventional cardiovascular medicine, attracting nearly 12,000 attendees from 90 countries all over the world.

Every year, TCT features major medical research breakthroughs and gathers leading researchers and clinicians from around the world to present and discuss the latest evidence-based research in the field. TCT 2017 will also highlight state-of-the-art techniques and hands-on training, as well as high-definition live case transmissions.

For the first time, TCT will be held in Denver, Colorado. Denver is a vibrant, active city at the base of the Colorado Rocky Mountains known for its stunning natural beauty, a thriving cultural scene, and award-winning dining.

To learn more about the conference, please visit http://www.crf.org/tct.

WHEN:

October 29 – November 2, 2017

Agenda Highlights

WHERE:

Colorado Convention Center

Denver, CO

WHY:

Heart disease remains the leading cause of death worldwide. Every year, the discoveries made through hundreds of studies and late breaking trials presented at TCT lead to advancements in new medicines and devices that ultimately lead to improved care for patients with heart disease.

HOW TO REGISTER:

Media may apply for registration by visiting:

http://www.crf.org/tct/press/press-registration-form

Details on required press credentials can be found at:

http://www.crf.org/tct/press/press-credentials-and-guidelines

About CRF and TCT

The Cardiovascular Research Foundation (CRF) is a nonprofit research and educational organization dedicated to helping doctors improve survival and quality of life for people suffering from heart and vascular disease. For over 25 years, CRF has helped pioneer innovations in interventional cardiology and has educated doctors on the latest treatments for heart disease.

Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics (TCT) is the annual scientific symposium of CRF and the world’s premier educational meeting specializing in interventional cardiovascular medicine. Now in its 29th year, TCT features major medical research breakthroughs and gathers leading researchers and clinicians from around the world to present and discuss the latest evidence-based research in the field.

For more information, visit www.crf.org and www.tctconference.com.

