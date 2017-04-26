Newswise — WASHINGTON, D.C. (April 26, 2017) – On Tuesday, Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts signed into law legislation sponsored by State Senator Carol Blood (D-District 3) that makes Nebraska the 19th state to join the Interstate Medical Licensure Compact (IMLC). The IMLC aims to increase access to health care by expediting licensure for qualified physicians who wish to practice in multiple states.

“On behalf of the Federation of State Medical Boards, I congratulate Nebraska on becoming a part of the group of states that have joined the Compact,” said FSMB President and CEO Humayun Chaudhry, DO, MACP. “This is a major win for patient safety and will help increase access to care for Nebraskans living in rural and underserved communities.”

The Compact, which passed the legislature in a 49-0 vote, has drawn broad support from national and state health care groups, including the Nebraska Hospital Association, CHI Health, the Nebraska Medical Association and Americans for Prosperity – Nebraska.

The Interstate Medical Licensure Compact Commission’s application process officially went live on April 6, 2017, and its first license was issued on April 20, 2017. That license application was received on April 8, 2017, listing Wisconsin as the State of Principle License. The Letter of Qualification was sent to Colorado on April 19, 2017, and the Colorado license was issued on April 20, 2017.

Currently, nineteen states have adopted the Compact and six additional states and the District of Columbia have introduced legislation in support of a pathway for license portability.

To learn more about the Interstate Medical Licensure Compact, please visit IMLCC.org

