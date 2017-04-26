Newswise — As Venezuela remains convulsed in protests at the unconstitutional actions of the country’s Supreme Court and the ongoing food and medicine shortages, questions abound about the survival of the Maduro government and the larger legacy of the late Hugo Chávez. The Organization of American States (OAS) convenes April 26 to discuss whether to call an emergency meeting of hemispheric foreign ministers to address the Venezuelan crisis.

Jennifer McCoy, PhD, was a mediator in Venezuela in 2002 after a failed coup against then-president Hugo Chávez. An expert on Venezuelan politics, with four books on the subject, the latest of which is International Mediation in Venezuela (with Francisco Diez, USIP press, 2011), she is currently a Distinguished University Professor at Georgia State University, and former director of the Carter Center’s Americas Program where she monitored Venezuelan elections and mediated conflicts in that country since 1998.

“The Venezuelan government’s harsh reaction to protestors and growing authoritarianism have elicited the greatest international condemnation since the 2002 coup against Hugo Chávez. With a deeply frustrated populace and severe financial pressures, the prospects may be brighter for a negotiated solution to the multiple crises facing Venezuela, but only if mutual guarantees can be agreed upon,” said Dr. McCoy.

