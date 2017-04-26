Newswise — New York Institute of Technology (NYIT) will award two honorary degrees at its 56th commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 21 at its Old Westbury campus. The university will honor two highly accomplished and noteworthy individuals who also are NYIT graduates: Humayun J. Chaudhry (D.O.’91), president and CEO, Federation of State Medical Boards of the United States; and Richard J. Daly (B.S. ’74), CEO and president, Broadridge Financial Solutions.

The recipients will be honored before an expected audience of more than 8,000 people. Mr. Daly will receive a Doctor of Commercial Science and deliver the commencement address to the Class of 2017 on May 21. Dr. Chaudhry will receive a Doctor of Science and then also speak at the NYIT College of Osteopathic Medicine (NYITCOM) Hooding ceremony on Monday, May 22.

NYIT Interim President Rahmat Shoureshi, Ph.D., said, “We are honored to recognize these role models who have contributed so much to their respective fields and who embody the values and attributes for which NYIT stands as a global university.” Shoureshi will preside at commencement and confer degrees to members of the Class of 2017.

In addition, NYIT announced the Class of 2017 student marshals, singer, and orator. Erica Brandt (M.A., Communication Arts, Bellmore, N.Y.); Raiyan Islam (B.S., Life Sciences, Bangladesh); and Farcia Soares (M. Arch., Goa, India), will assist in the hooding of the honorary degree recipients. Andrea LaRosa (D.O., Osteopathic Medicine, Islip, N.Y.), was selected to sing the national anthem and Alvaro Olmedo, (B.F.A., Communication Arts, Porto Alegre, Brazil), was selected as the Class of 2017 student orator to speak during the commencement ceremony.

Following is more information about each honorary degree recipient.

Humayun J. Chaudhry, D.O., M.S., MACP, MACOI

Humayun Chaudhry is the president and CEO of the Federation of State Medical Boards, which represents the nation’s state medical licensing boards and co-sponsors the United States Medical Licensing Examination. He is a clinical associate professor of Internal Medicine at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical School, and last year, became chair of the International Association of Medical Regulatory Authorities.

A graduate of New York University and NYITCOM, he completed an internship at St. Barnabas Hospital and a residency in Internal Medicine at Winthrop-University Hospital, both in New York. He has a master's degree from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, where he serves on the Dean’s Leadership Council. From 2001 to 2007, he was chairman of the Department of Medicine and assistant dean at NYITCOM. He has served as Commissioner of Health for Suffolk County, N.Y., and spent 14 years in the United States Air Force Reserve, rising to the rank of major. He has authored more than 50 peer-reviewed articles in the medical literature and co-authored two books. Last year, he was listed by Modern Healthcare magazine as one of the 50 Most Influential Physician Executives and Leaders in America.

Richard J. Daly

Richard Daly is CEO and president of Broadridge Financial Solutions and a member of its board of directors. Prior to Broadridge’s formation, Daly founded and was directly responsible for the Investor Communications Solutions (“ICS”) business, which had two employees when he sold it to ADP in 1989. Today, ICS has 4,000 associates globally and $2.2 billion in revenue; Broadridge has over 10,000 associates globally and $2.9 billion in revenue.

Prior to his current role, Daly was president of the brokerage services group of ADP, a member of the executive committee, and a corporate officer of ADP. He joined ADP as senior vice president of the brokerage services group in 1989, when ADP acquired his communications business.

Before joining ADP, Daly was senior vice president of operations and member of the board of directors of Thomson McKinnon Securities. He spent seven years at the Independent Election Corporation of America in senior management positions including senior vice president and chief operating officer. He also was a certified public accountant at Arthur Andersen & Co. and Touche Ross & Co. following his graduation from NYIT. Daly completed the Harvard Business School’s Young President’s Program in Leadership. He is a founding member of the board of directors of the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Suffolk County and serves as an honorary director. Daly is a director of the SIFMA Foundation and a member of the advisory board for the New York Stock Exchange and the National Association of Corporate Directors.

