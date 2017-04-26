 
< Previous Article Return to Article List

Understanding What the Trump Tax Proposal Means for You or Your Business

Article ID: 673664

Released: 26-Apr-2017 3:05 PM EDT

Source Newsroom: University of Utah

Add to Favorites
more news from this source
  • Share
Expert Pitch
MEDIA CONTACT

Available for logged-in reporters only

CHANNELS
Economics, Government/Law, U.S. Politics
KEYWORDS
  • Taxes, Trump Administration, Tax Reform

    • Nathan Seegert is an assistant professor in the Department of Finance at the University of Utah.

    Seegert is available to discuss how the Trump administration's proposed tax changes will impact individuals and corporations — who wins and who loses as well as the fiscal viability of the proposal.

    Seegert received his Ph.D in economics from the University of Michigan, where he was a National Science Foundation IGERT fellow at the Center of Complex Systems.

    Seegert's research focuses on corporate taxation and urban growth, with current research focused on tax revenue volatility caused by state governments changing their tax portfolios, the behavioral responses of corporations to taxation and the interaction effect of market concentration and fiscal policy on corporate investment responses.

    Nathan Seegert | assistant professor, Department of Finance, University of Utah | 801-585-7131 | nathan.seegert@business.utah.edu

     


    Comment/Share

    Share




    Chat now!