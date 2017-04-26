Nathan Seegert is an assistant professor in the Department of Finance at the University of Utah.

Seegert is available to discuss how the Trump administration's proposed tax changes will impact individuals and corporations — who wins and who loses as well as the fiscal viability of the proposal.

Seegert received his Ph.D in economics from the University of Michigan, where he was a National Science Foundation IGERT fellow at the Center of Complex Systems.

Seegert's research focuses on corporate taxation and urban growth, with current research focused on tax revenue volatility caused by state governments changing their tax portfolios, the behavioral responses of corporations to taxation and the interaction effect of market concentration and fiscal policy on corporate investment responses.

Nathan Seegert | assistant professor, Department of Finance, University of Utah | 801-585-7131 | nathan.seegert@business.utah.edu