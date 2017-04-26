Tax Expert Available for Interviews on Trump Tax Plan
Newswise — San José State University Professor Annette Nellen is available today for interviews regarding President Trump's proposed tax plan.
Professor Nellen, CPA, CGMA, Esq., is a professor in and director of San José State University's graduate tax program (MST), teaching courses in tax research, accounting methods, property transactions, high tech tax matters, employment tax, ethics, and tax policy.
Professor Nellen has testified before the House Ways and Means Committee, Senate Finance Committee, California Assembly Revenue and Taxation Committee, and tax reform commissions and committees on various aspects of federal and state tax reform. In 2000, Professor Nellen served on the academic panel that advised the Joint Committee on Taxation staff for the tax law simplification study submitted to Congress in 2001 (which included her proposal for EITC simplification).