Newswise — SEATTLE – (April 17, 2017) – Seattle Cancer Care Alliance (SCCA) is thrilled to welcome Dr. Theresa M. McDonnell as the Alliance’s new Chief Nurse Executive, Vice President of Clinical Operations. She will be responsible for overseeing all nursing staff, guiding patient care delivery, ensuring staff accountability for providing a patient-centered clinical practice environment, and overseeing general clinical quality and patient safety.

Dr. McDonnell comes to Seattle from Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) where she was the Director, Cancer Center Clinical Services. In this role, she oversaw the daily operations of 22 disease centers made up of 17 multidisciplinary clinics that served nearly 135,000 patients annually. She also co-developed the Financial Care Coordination Team for oncology at MGH and acted as the Clinical Director for the Katherine A. Gallagher Integrated Therapies Program.

Dr. McDonnell received her Doctor of Nursing Practice and M.S. Nursing from MGH Institute of Health Professions (MGHIHP) in 2005 and her Doctorate from the MGHIHP in 2013. She has served on the board of directors of the Boston Oncology Nursing Society, as a clinical preceptor for Harvard Medical School, as a lecturer at the MGH Institute of Health Professions and as a preceptor for MGH as well as Simmons, Northeastern, BC and UMass.

“From the moment I walked through SCCA’s doors, I knew it was a special place. The patient-centered culture of warmth and kindness is infectious,” said Dr. McDonnell. “I look forward to jumping into my new role with matched enthusiasm and passion that I witnessed first-hand from the SCCA team.”

As a nurse practitioner, Dr. McDonnell’s clinical passion lies in pancreatic cancer. She has received numerous accolades for this expertise including the Schwartz Center Compassionate Caregiver Award in 2009 and the Compassionate Caregiver of the Year Award from the National Pancreas Foundation in November of 2016.

