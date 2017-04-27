Trump Administration Trade Expert Available
The Trump Administration has been extremely active in pursuing a vigorous, fearless trade agenda in defense of U.S. domestic industry and jobs and promoting exports. We have an expert on international trade law and policy. The expert listed below was a lawyer in the last round of lumber dispute (2000s) and knows several members of the Trump trade team.
Juscelino F. Colares, J.D., Ph.D.
Schott-van den Eynden Professor of Business Law and Professor of Political Science
Associate Director, Frederick K. Cox International Law Center - Case Western Reserve University School of Law