Newswise — SEASIDE, Calif., April 21, 2017 – CSUMB students, faculty and staff came together Friday, April 21, 2017 to discuss best practices for supporting undocumented students and their families within the CSUMB community. The conference was designed to equip the campus community with the knowledge, attitudes and skills necessary to support undocumented student access and equity to post-secondary opportunities.

27 staff and faculty members were recognized for attending a two-session training evolution dedicated solely toward preparing them to provide support to any undocumented student in need.

Brenda Ordaz, community education coordinator for the Central Valley Region Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights (CHIRLA), served as a guest speaker along with Yahaira Carrillo Rosales.

Hosting community events is in keeping with CSUMB’s role as a community resource, providing forums for provocative discussion that can impact thought and action on issues important to our community.

For further questions or information about CSUMB’s support for undocumented students please refer to the Office of Inclusive Excellence page.