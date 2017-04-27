Media Advisory: Speakers to Address Spring 2017 Graduates at McCombs School of Business Convocation Ceremonies
Newswise — AUSTIN, Texas — This year marks the centennial celebration of UT Austin's first graduating class to earn an undergraduate business degree. Commencement weekend takes place May 19 and 20, 2017. Five ceremonies will honor 1,700 new McCombs school graduates before they set off to launch meaningful careers that change the world.
On Friday, May 19, 2017, university parking garages will be available as well as campus lots marked “C” Parking. On Saturday, May 20, 2017, with the exception of spaces marked “At All Times,” all university garages and most surface lots are available. More parking information is available at https://commencement.utexas.edu/getting-around/parking.
A map for navigating campus during commencement weekend, including information about construction and road closures, is available at https://commencement.utexas.edu/getting-around/maps.
Time, location and speaker information for degree program ceremonies are listed below:
March 19, 2017, ceremonies
Texas BBA
Frank Erwin Center, 8:00 a.m. — 10:30 a.m.
Speaker: Gary C. Kelly, BBA ‘77, Chairman of the Board and CEO, Southwest Airlines
Texas MS Programs (MS Finance, Business Analytics, and Marketing)
LBJ Auditorium, Noon — 1:30 p.m.
Speaker: Tony Rogers, BBA ’90, MBA ’97, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Wal-mart U.S.
March 20, 2017, ceremonies
Texas MBA
Gregory Gym, 6:00 p.m. — 8:00 p.m.
Speaker: Elaine Agather, MBA ‘79, Managing Director and Region Head, J.P. Morgan
Texas MPA
Gregory Gym, 12:30 p.m. — 2:30 p.m.
Speaker: Niloufar K. Molavi, BBA, ’91, MPA ’91, Global & U.S. Energy Leader, PwC
Texas MS Technology Commercialization
AT&T Executive Education Center Ballroom, 11:30 a.m. — 1:00 p.m.
Speaker: Josh Baer, Executive Director of Capital Factory
Contacts for individual degree programs can be found here: https://commencement.utexas.edu/convocations/college-and-school-contacts
For more information on the university commencement ceremony, visit: https://commencement.utexas.edu/
For more information on McCombs school convocation ceremonies, visit: https://www.mccombs.utexas.edu/commencement
For more information, contact: Samantha Harris, Red McCombs School of Business, 512-471-6746