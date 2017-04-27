Newswise — AUSTIN, Texas — This year marks the centennial celebration of UT Austin's first graduating class to earn an undergraduate business degree. Commencement weekend takes place May 19 and 20, 2017. Five ceremonies will honor 1,700 new McCombs school graduates before they set off to launch meaningful careers that change the world.

On Friday, May 19, 2017, university parking garages will be available as well as campus lots marked “C” Parking. On Saturday, May 20, 2017, with the exception of spaces marked “At All Times,” all university garages and most surface lots are available. More parking information is available at https://commencement.utexas.edu/getting-around/parking.

A map for navigating campus during commencement weekend, including information about construction and road closures, is available at https://commencement.utexas.edu/getting-around/maps.

Time, location and speaker information for degree program ceremonies are listed below:

March 19, 2017, ceremonies

Texas BBA

Frank Erwin Center, 8:00 a.m. — 10:30 a.m.

Speaker: Gary C. Kelly, BBA ‘77, Chairman of the Board and CEO, Southwest Airlines

Texas MS Programs (MS Finance, Business Analytics, and Marketing)

LBJ Auditorium, Noon — 1:30 p.m.

Speaker: Tony Rogers, BBA ’90, MBA ’97, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Wal-mart U.S.

March 20, 2017, ceremonies

Texas MBA

Gregory Gym, 6:00 p.m. — 8:00 p.m.

Speaker: Elaine Agather, MBA ‘79, Managing Director and Region Head, J.P. Morgan

Texas MPA

Gregory Gym, 12:30 p.m. — 2:30 p.m.

Speaker: Niloufar K. Molavi, BBA, ’91, MPA ’91, Global & U.S. Energy Leader, PwC

Texas MS Technology Commercialization

AT&T Executive Education Center Ballroom, 11:30 a.m. — 1:00 p.m.

Speaker: Josh Baer, Executive Director of Capital Factory

Contacts for individual degree programs can be found here: https://commencement.utexas.edu/convocations/college-and-school-contacts

For more information on the university commencement ceremony, visit: https://commencement.utexas.edu/

For more information on McCombs school convocation ceremonies, visit: https://www.mccombs.utexas.edu/commencement

For more information, contact: Samantha Harris, Red McCombs School of Business, 512-471-6746