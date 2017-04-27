Newswise — NEW YORK, April 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The Accreditation Council for Medical Affairs (ACMA), a leading organization within medical affairs in the pharmaceutical industry has partnered with Rutgers University Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences to provide students with the Board Certified Medical Affairs Specialist Training Program designed for MD, PharmD, and PhDs interested in working within the pharmaceutical industry.

"Rutgers iJOBS is excited to have biomedical graduate students and postdoctoral fellows completing the Board Certification in Medical Affairs Specialist program. iJOBS is funded by the NIH Broadening Experiences in Scientific Training (BEST) initiative with the goal of exposing PhD students and postdocs to careers outside of academia so they can make informed decisions about their futures. Many of our iJOBS trainees have expressed interest in a career in Medical Affairs within the pharmaceutical industry and the BCMAS program is a systematic mechanism for training scientific and clinical professionals in the topics related to this field. By providing them exposure to areas they will be focused once they land a role, the BCMAS program helps them hit the ground running more effectively providing them with a competitive advantage,"said Dr. Janet Alder, Assistant Dean for Graduate Academic and Student Affairs, Rutgers University - Robert Wood Johnson Medical School

"We are excited to be working with Rutgers being able to provide students and postdocs with exposure to alternative career options in the pharmaceutical industry," said Dr. William A. Soliman, chair and founder of the ACMA. "Many MD, PharmD, and PhD students and post-docs are not aware of roles such as the medical science liaison, medical information, or medical director, where the training and skills they have acquired can open new career possibilities within the pharmaceutical industry."

The BCMAS program is a self paced, online program providing the most comprehensive training within medical affairs. To be eligible for the program, candidates must hold a PhD, MD, PharmD, or DO or must be currently enrolled in an accredited doctoral program which grants these degrees. A passing score on the board examination is necessary to become board certified.

About the ACMA:

The Accreditation Council for Medical Affairs (ACMA) is a self-governing entity whose mission is to establish, certify, and maintain the competencies of qualified medical and scientific professionals who have a focus in Medical Affairs within the pharmaceutical & biotechnology industries.

