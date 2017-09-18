 
< Previous Article Return to Article List

SUNYGeneseo Geologist Involved in Investigating Surface of Mars.

Article ID: 673738

Released: 18-Sep-2017 12:05 PM EDT

Source Newsroom: State University of New York at Geneseo

Add to Favorites
more news from this source
  • Share
Expert Pitch

  • Credit: Keith Walters

    Nicholas Warner in his lab at SUNY Geneseo

MEDIA CONTACT

Available for logged-in reporters only

CHANNELS
Geology, Space, Mars, Local - New York

Newswise — Nicholas Warner, a planetary geologist and assistant professor of geological sciences at SUNY Geneseo, is involved in the investigation of the surface of Mars to help NASA determine the best landing sites on the red planet. He has served a project geologist for two Mars missions. His name is on numberous articles in professional journals about Mars and has experience working at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY

Comment/Share

Share

Leave a comment...





Chat now!