SUNYGeneseo Geologist Involved in Investigating Surface of Mars.
Article ID: 673738
Released: 18-Sep-2017 12:05 PM EDT
Source Newsroom: State University of New York at Geneseo
Expert Pitch
MEDIA CONTACT
Available for logged-in reporters only
CHANNELS
Newswise — Nicholas Warner, a planetary geologist and assistant professor of geological sciences at SUNY Geneseo, is involved in the investigation of the surface of Mars to help NASA determine the best landing sites on the red planet. He has served a project geologist for two Mars missions. His name is on numberous articles in professional journals about Mars and has experience working at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory.