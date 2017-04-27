 
Hopkins Nursing Builds Toward the Future

Spring 2017 Issue of Johns Hopkins Nursing unveils plans for updating school and pushing education forward, plus much more

    • Newswise — In academia, we say that learning can happen anywhere, but we never really expected to see it in back stairwells, mini-kitchens, printer rooms, or on the floors of long hallways. But indeed this is where we often find our students studying and collaborating. While we’re heartened by their ingenuity and focus, this is not the ideal learning environment for a top-ranked school that attracts the best and the brightest. 

    The Spring 2017 issue of Johns Hopkins Nursing looks at plans to rectify that in a very big way.

    Also in this issue:

    Student Ambassadors Show At-risk Youths the Path to Healthcare

    What Nurses Need to Know: The Nurse Practice Act

    Children's Book Offers Easy-to-Digest Eating Tips

    Dispatches from the Front: Nurses in World War I

    And so much more.

     

