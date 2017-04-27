Newswise — Washington, DC —Health, science and medical reporters: Secure free access to medical imaging and radiation oncology leaders to develop articles on crucial issues, including the need to deliver patient-centered care; breast, lung and colorectal cancer screening; and future health care trends at ACR 2017 — The Crossroads of Radiology,

Who

Thousands of radiology professionals (diagnostic radiologists, interventional radiologists, nuclear medicine doctors, radiation oncologists, medical physicists, technologists, nurses, radiology practice managers) will attend the American College of Radiology annual meeting.

What

Abstracts , showing the best thinking from young physicians, radiation oncologists, economists, medical physicists and residents, will be presented. Topics include: Medicare data regarding specialties and the CMS beneficiaries they treat as well as ultrasound use by radiologists/nonradiologists; extracolonic findings with virtual colonoscopy; and improving geographical disparity with lung cancer screenings.

, showing the best thinking from young physicians, radiation oncologists, economists, medical physicists and residents, will be presented. Topics include: Medicare data regarding specialties and the CMS beneficiaries they treat as well as ultrasound use by radiologists/nonradiologists; extracolonic findings with virtual colonoscopy; and improving geographical disparity with lung cancer screenings. Speakers: Jeffrey Immelt, GE chairman and CEO, explores the future of digital innovation and leadership in his May 21 keynote address. Jeffrey C. Bauer , PhD, health futurist and medical economist, will address "Forecasting Futures of Radiology at The Crossroads: It’s All Downhill From Here on Up” during the May 23 Moreton Lecture.

GE chairman and CEO, explores the future of digital innovation and leadership in his May 21 keynote address. PhD, health futurist and medical economist, will address "Forecasting Futures of Radiology at The Crossroads: It’s All Downhill From Here on Up” during the May 23 Moreton Lecture. Special events include Capitol Hill Day, with exclusive meetings scheduled May 24 for members to bring the “Voice of Radiology” to elected officials. The exhibit hall is open May 22 and 23.

include Capitol Hill Day, with exclusive meetings scheduled May 24 for members to bring the “Voice of Radiology” to elected officials. The exhibit hall is open May 22 and 23. More than 100 concurrent and general sessions focus on clinical research; clinical education; advocacy, economics and health policy; quality and safety; informatics and innovations; and more. Additional information may be found in the ACR 2017 program schedule.

When, Where

ACR 2017 will be held May 21–25 at the Washington Marriott Wardman Park Hotel in Washington, DC. Visit the ACR 2017 website for hotel information.

Free Media Registration

To receive complimentary media registration, newsworthy abstracts—and/or related news releases, please contact Shawn Farley at 703-648-8936, Maryann Verrillo at 703-390-9822 or email PR@acr.org. The ACR newsroom is located in the Cleveland Room at the Washington Marriott Wardman Park Hotel. Newsroom facilities include a work area, Internet access and news conference room (available for interviews).

Follow

Follow ACR on Twitter (#ACR2017), Facebook and Instagram for news and updates.

###

About the American College of Radiology

The American College of Radiology (ACR), founded in 1924, is a professional medical society dedicated to serving patients and society by empowering radiology professionals to advance the practice, science and professions of radiological care.

For more information, please contact Shawn Farley at 703-869-0292, Maryann Verrillo at 703-390-9822 or email PR@acr.org.