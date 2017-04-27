Newswise — ARLINGTON, Va., April 27, 2017 -- Cancer patients who speak Spanish have new tools to help them understand treatment options for their disease. The American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) today released a series of Spanish-language patient videos on radiation therapy for cancer, including breast, prostate, lung, brain and other common cancer types. The videos complement a set of Spanish-language brochures on radiation therapy that ASTRO released earlier this year.

ASTRO created these materials in response to the growing need for culturally competent resources for Hispanic patients. Latinos account for more than half (54%) of the total U.S. population growth since 2000, according to the Pew Research Center. Cancer incidence also is on the rise, with an estimated 15 million people in the U.S. living with cancer today. Between half and two-thirds of all cancer patients will receive radiation therapy, also known as radiotherapy or radioterapia.

The videos demonstrate what patients experience before, during and after radiation therapy treatments, supplemented with physician and patient interviews. Content was developed by a medical advisory board of radiation oncologists, experts in specific types of cancer and other health professionals with relevant expertise. Seven videos with Spanish voiceovers are available, including:

The videos are available on RTAnswers.org, ASTRO’s patient education hub. ASTRO created RT Answers to explain to cancer patients and their families how doctors use radiation therapy to treat cancer safely and effectively. The site provides patient-friendly information and resources for a variety of cancer types and treatment types, including Spanish-language brochures and a tool to find a local radiation oncologist.

