Newswise — La Jolla, Calif., April 28, 2017 (embargoed until 8:00 A.M. EST) ─ Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute (SBP) announces the appointment of three new members to the board of trustees. Joining the board are Donald J. Rosenberg, J.D., Kazumi Shiosaki, Ph.D., and James M. Myers.

“The newly appointed board members bring expertise in legal, corporate governance and biotechnology to our institute,” said Perry Nisen, M.D., Ph.D., and CEO of SBP. “Their experience in these diverse areas will support our board’s objective of leading us toward translating science into discoveries for the benefit of patients worldwide. We are fortunate to have these outstanding new board members join us.”

Donald J. Rosenberg is executive vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary of Qualcomm Incorporated. Rosenberg is past National Co-Chairman of the Board of the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, where he continues to serve on the Board and the Executive Committee. He is also a board member of NuVasive, Inc., the Corporate Directors Forum, La Jolla Playhouse, La Jolla Music Society and CONNECT. Rosenberg sits on the International Advisory Board of the University of California San Diego School of Global Policy and Strategy.

Kazumi Shiosaki, Ph.D., is currently a Managing Director of MPM Capital, a co-founder and CEO of Mitobridge and President of TwentyeightSeven. She is a co-founder and the start-up CEO of Epizyme. Kazumi was the former SVP of Drug Discovery for Millennium Pharmaceuticals and held senior research management positions at Abbott Laboratories. She is presently on the board of directors of Mitobridge and TwentyeightSeven and previously served on the board of ForteBio, Epizyme and Sideris Pharmaceuticals.

James M. Myers is the Chairman and former CEO of PETCO Holdings, operator of 1,500 pet stores and ecommerce. His previous roles were senior vice president and chief financial officer. Myers currently serves on the board of directors of the public company Jack in the Box, John Carroll University and the Retail Industry Leaders Association.

About SBP

Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute (SBP) is an independent nonprofit medical research organization that conducts world-class, collaborative, biological research and translates its discoveries for the benefit of patients. SBP focuses its research on cancer, immunity, neurodegeneration, metabolic disorders and rare children’s diseases. The Institute invests in talent, technology and partnerships to accelerate the translation of laboratory discoveries that will have the greatest impact on patients. Recognized for its world-class NCI-designated Cancer Center and the Conrad Prebys Center for Chemical Genomics, SBP employs about 1,100 scientists and staff in San Diego (La Jolla), Calif., and Orlando (Lake Nona), Fla. For more information, visit us at SBPdiscovery.org or on Facebook at facebook.com/SBPdiscovery and on Twitter @SBPdiscovery.