Newswise — The Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business International (AACSB), the world’s largest global education network, has recognized Babson College’s Arthur M. Blank Center for Entrepreneurship for its commitment to creating and incubating cutting-edge business innovations and fostering entrepreneurship in the next generation of business leaders. Babson is one of 35 business schools around the globe to earn the Entrepreneurship Spotlight Challenge distinction.

“We are honored to be recognized by AACSB for the work we do to support Babson entrepreneurs through the life cycle of their businesses,” says Executive Director of the Arthur M. Blank Center Debi Kleiman. “The resources, expertise, and connections that we provide to our entrepreneurs at the Blank Center helps them get to the next level with their ventures and creates huge economic and social impact, not only from the companies, but through the entire entrepreneurship ecosystem.”

In its inaugural year, AACSB’s Entrepreneurship Spotlight Challenge highlights AACSB-accredited schools that deliver innovative and creative best practices through a range of distinctive entrepreneurship programs, or through a variety of impactful center formats. Accredited schools were invited to submit one example of how they demonstrate a unique commitment to student learning, while providing opportunities for students to gain the skills required to be successful in business—whether it’s in a startup or within a world-renowned corporation. Central to the challenge was uncovering schools’ unique approaches to engaging the business community, expanding the reach of education beyond the classroom and positively impacting society.

“Babson is being recognized this year in AACSB’s Entrepreneurial Spotlight Challenge for its commitment to fostering in its students the creativity, problem solving, and innovative mindset required of future business leaders,” said Thomas R. Robinson, president and chief executive officer of AACSB International. “Core to AACSB’s mission is ensuring that the future of business education is built on innovative and cutting-edge thinking, exemplified by The Arthur M. Blank Center for Entrepreneurship which we are proud to showcase.”

As part of the selection process, the nominations were reviewed by a panel of corporate leaders from a variety of disciplines, including venture capital, consulting, and accounting. Core to the Collective Vision for the industry, AACSB supports the collaboration of business practice with business education. By integrating the perspectives of business professionals into the selection process, relevant impact could be identified.

A total of 120 nominations were submitted by AACSB-accredited schools across 34 countries, all of which highlighted unique approaches to fostering and developing entrepreneurship in undergraduate and graduate students.

View the selected nominations, and to learn more about the review panel»

About AACSB International

As the world’s largest business education alliance, AACSB International (AACSB) connects educators, students, and business to achieve a common goal: to create the next generation of great leaders. Synonymous with the highest standards of excellence since 1916, AACSB provides quality assurance, business education intelligence, and professional development services to over 1,500 member organizations and more than 785 accredited business schools worldwide. With its global headquarters in Tampa, Florida, USA; Europe, Middle East, and Africa headquarters in Amsterdam, the Netherlands; and Asia Pacific headquarters in Singapore, AACSB’s mission is to foster engagement, accelerate innovation, and amplify impact in business education.

About Babson College

Babson College is the educator, convener, and thought leader of Entrepreneurship of All Kinds®​​​. The top​-ranked college for entrepreneurship education, Babson is a dynamic living and learning laboratory where students, faculty, and staff work together to address the real-world problems of business and society. We prepare the entrepreneurial leaders our world needs most: those with strong functional knowledge and the skills and vision to navigate change, accommodate ambiguity, surmount complexity, and motivate teams in a common purpose to make a difference in the world, and have an impact on organizations of all sizes and types. As we have for nearly a half-century, Babson continues to advance Entrepreneurial Thought & Action®​​ as the most positive force on the planet for generating sustainable economic and social value.