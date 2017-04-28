2017 American Transplant Congress: NewYork-Presbyterian’s World-Renowned Transplant Experts at Weill Cornell Medicine and Columbia University Medical Center Presenting and Available for Comment
Presenting important research and findings on topics including:
- Largest US Series of Minimally Invasive Full & Laparoscopy-Assisted Living Donor Hepatectomy.
- Strategies to Decrease Organ Discard, High KDPI Kidneys.
- Life-Threatening Disparities in Calculated MELD Due to Variation in Laboratory Methods within a UNOS Region.
- Treatment of Hepatitis C Before & After Liver Transplantation.
Dr. Jean Emond, Vice Chair of Surgery and Chief of Transplantation at NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center
Dr. Emond will be chairing the Joint Plenary Session II
Research being presented:
Dr. Robert Brown, Director of the Center for Liver Disease and Transplantation at NewYork-Presbyterian, Clinical Chief of the Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology at NewYork-Presbyterian and Weill Cornell Medicine
Dr. Brown will be presenting on Treatment of Hepatitis C Before and After Liver Transplantation
Dr. Benjamin Samstein, Surgical Director of the Living Donor Liver Transplant Program at NewYork-Presbyterian, Chief of Liver Transplantation and Hepatobiliary Surgery at NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and associate professor of surgery at Weill Cornell Medicine.
Research being presented:
Dr. Sandip Kapur, Chief of the Division of Transplant Surgery at NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and professor of surgery at Weill Cornell Medicine
Research being presented:
Dr. Lloyd Ratner, Director of Renal and Pancreatic Transplantation at NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center and professor of surgery
Dr. Ratner wil be presenting on Accepting High KDPI Kidneys
Research being presented:
Dr. James Guarrera, Surgical Director, Adult Liver Transplantation at NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center and Associate Professor of Surgery
Dr. Guarrera will be presenting on implementing machine perfusion nationally
Dr. Karim Jajir Halazun, Assistant Professor of Surgery with the Liver Transplantation and Hepatobiliary Surgery Program at NewYork-Presbyterian and Weill Cornell Medicine
Research being presented:
A Surge in Liver Donors After Years of Decline, Is This the Tip of the Iceberg?
Dr. Elizabeth Verna, Attending Physician, Center for Liver Disease and Transplantation at NewYork-Presbyterian and Assistant Professor of Medicine at CUMC
Dr. Verna will be co-chairing the Liver: Viral Hepatitis session and moderating Using the Hepatitis C Infected Donor Organ in the Era of Direct Acting Antivirals: Access for All or Only for Some?
Research being presented:
Dr. Sumit Mohan, Assistant Attending Nephrologist at NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center and Assistant Professor of Medicine at CUMC
Dr. Mohan will be presenting on Data Analytics: Making Better Business Decisions and Expanding Your QAPI Program
Additional research being presented:
Dr. Alyson Fox, Assistant Attending, Center for Liver Disease and Transplantation at NewYork-Presbyterian and Assistant Professor of Surgery at CUMC
Research being presented:
Meredith Aull, PharmD, Director of Clinical Research and Quality, Kidney and Pancreas Transplant Program at NewYork-Presbyterian and associate professor of pharmacology research in surgery at Weill Cornell Medicine
Meredith will be presenting on Survey Readiness: How Will You Make Your Allstar Team Shine
Research being presented:
Induction in the Elderly: A Comparison of Basiliximab versus Rabbit AntiThymocyte Globulin After Kidney Transplantation
Dr. Megan Sykes, Director of Research, Transplant Initiative at NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center and Director, Columbia Center for Translational Immunology
Dr. Sykes will be presenting on the Immunologic Barriers to Clinical Xenotransplantation.
Additional research being presented:
Dr. Russell Crew, Assistant Attending Nephrologist at NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center and Assistant Professor of Medicine at CUMC
Dr. Crew will be presenting on Options for those without Options: Desensitization Protocols
