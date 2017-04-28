Dr. Jean Emond, Vice Chair of Surgery and Chief of Transplantation at NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center Dr. Emond will be chairing the Joint Plenary Session II Research being presented: Largest US Series of Minimally Invasive Full and Laparoscopy-Assisted Living Donor Hepatectomy

Life Threatening Disparities in Calculated MELD Due to Variation in Laboratory Methods within a UNOS Region

Subclinical Histologic Findings Are Observed in 25% of Stable Adult Liver Transplant Recipients (ALTRs) Screened for Immunosuppression Withdrawal (ISW): OPTIMAL

Dr. Robert Brown, Director of the Center for Liver Disease and Transplantation at NewYork-Presbyterian, Clinical Chief of the Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology at NewYork-Presbyterian and Weill Cornell Medicine Dr. Brown will be presenting on Treatment of Hepatitis C Before and After Liver Transplantation

Dr. Benjamin Samstein, Surgical Director of the Living Donor Liver Transplant Program at NewYork-Presbyterian, Chief of Liver Transplantation and Hepatobiliary Surgery at NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and associate professor of surgery at Weill Cornell Medicine.

Regional Variation in Liver Donor Utilization Across the U.S.

Dr. Sandip Kapur, Chief of the Division of Transplant Surgery at NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and professor of surgery at Weill Cornell Medicine Research being presented: Analysis of Outcomes in High Risk Kidney Transplants

Induction in the Elderly: A Comparison of Basiliximab versus Rabbit AntiThymocyte Globulin After Kidney Transplantation

Dr. Lloyd Ratner, Director of Renal and Pancreatic Transplantation at NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center and professor of surgery Dr. Ratner wil be presenting on Accepting High KDPI Kidneys Research being presented: Bariatric Surgery Prior to Living Donation: A Solution to Expand the Donor Pool

Dr. James Guarrera, Surgical Director, Adult Liver Transplantation at NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center and Associate Professor of Surgery Dr. Guarrera will be presenting on implementing machine perfusion nationally

Dr. Karim Jajir Halazun, Assistant Professor of Surgery with the Liver Transplantation and Hepatobiliary Surgery Program at NewYork-Presbyterian and Weill Cornell Medicine Research being presented: A Surge in Liver Donors After Years of Decline, Is This the Tip of the Iceberg?

Dr. Elizabeth Verna, Attending Physician, Center for Liver Disease and Transplantation at NewYork-Presbyterian and Assistant Professor of Medicine at CUMC Dr. Verna will be co-chairing the Liver: Viral Hepatitis session and moderating Using the Hepatitis C Infected Donor Organ in the Era of Direct Acting Antivirals: Access for All or Only for Some? Research being presented: Life Threatening Disparities in Calculated MELD Due to Variation in Laboratory Methods within a UNOS Region

Dr. Sumit Mohan, Assistant Attending Nephrologist at NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center and Assistant Professor of Medicine at CUMC Dr. Mohan will be presenting on Data Analytics: Making Better Business Decisions and Expanding Your QAPI Program Additional research being presented: The Impact of the New Kidney Allocation System on Length of Dialysis Prior to Transplantation

Outcomes with Kidney Transplant from Deceased Donors with Acute Kidney Injury and Prolonged Cold Ischemia Time: UNOS Analysis

Does Choice of Induction Agent Affect Outcomes in Kidney Transplants from Deceased Donors with Acute Kidney Injury and Prolonged Cold Ischemia Time?

Awareness of Change in the Kidney Allocation System Among Dialysis Providers from Facilities with Low Waitlisting

Association of Dialysis Facility Neighborhood Socioeconomic Status with Barriers to Kidney Transplant

Dr. Alyson Fox, Assistant Attending, Center for Liver Disease and Transplantation at NewYork-Presbyterian and Assistant Professor of Surgery at CUMC

Meredith Aull, PharmD, Director of Clinical Research and Quality, Kidney and Pancreas Transplant Program at NewYork-Presbyterian and associate professor of pharmacology research in surgery at Weill Cornell Medicine Meredith will be presenting on Survey Readiness: How Will You Make Your Allstar Team Shine

Dr. Megan Sykes, Director of Research, Transplant Initiative at NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center and Director, Columbia Center for Translational Immunology Dr. Sykes will be presenting on the Immunologic Barriers to Clinical Xenotransplantation. Additional research being presented: Induction of Mixed Chimerism to Prolong Liver Allograft Survival in Cynomolgus Monkeys

Autologous Expanded Tregs and Porcine Hematopoietic Cells to Prolong Xenogeneic Pig Skin Graft Acceptance in Baboons

Induction of Durable Mixed Hematopoietic Chimerism and Immune Tolerance in Non-Human Primates