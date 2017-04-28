 
< Previous Article Return to Article List Next Article >

2017 American Transplant Congress: NewYork-Presbyterian’s World-Renowned Transplant Experts at Weill Cornell Medicine and Columbia University Medical Center Presenting and Available for Comment

Article ID: 673796

Released: 28-Apr-2017 1:05 PM EDT

Source Newsroom: New York-Presbyterian Hospital

Add to Favorites
more news from this source
contact patient services
  • Share
MEDIA CONTACT

Available for logged-in reporters only

CHANNELS
Healthcare, Surgery, Transplantation, Local - New York, Local - New York Metro

2017 American Transplant Congress: NewYork-Presbyterian’s World-Renowned Transplant Experts at Weill Cornell Medicine and Columbia University Medical Center Presenting and Available for Comment

Presenting important research and findings on topics including:

  • Largest US Series of Minimally Invasive Full & Laparoscopy-Assisted Living Donor Hepatectomy.
  • Strategies to Decrease Organ Discard, High KDPI Kidneys.
  • Life-Threatening Disparities in Calculated MELD Due to Variation in Laboratory Methods within a UNOS Region.
  • Treatment of Hepatitis C Before & After Liver Transplantation.
 

Dr. Jean Emond, Vice Chair of Surgery and Chief of Transplantation at NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center

 

Dr. Emond will be chairing the Joint Plenary Session II

 

Research being presented:

  • Largest US Series of Minimally Invasive Full and Laparoscopy-Assisted Living Donor Hepatectomy
  • Life Threatening Disparities in Calculated MELD Due to Variation in Laboratory Methods within a UNOS Region
  • Subclinical Histologic Findings Are Observed in 25% of Stable Adult Liver Transplant Recipients (ALTRs) Screened for Immunosuppression Withdrawal (ISW): OPTIMAL
 

Dr. Robert Brown, Director of the Center for Liver Disease and Transplantation at NewYork-Presbyterian, Clinical Chief of the Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology at NewYork-Presbyterian and Weill Cornell Medicine

Dr. Brown will be presenting on Treatment of Hepatitis C Before and After Liver Transplantation

 

 

Dr. Benjamin Samstein, Surgical Director of the Living Donor Liver Transplant Program at NewYork-Presbyterian, Chief of Liver Transplantation and Hepatobiliary Surgery at NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and associate professor of surgery at Weill Cornell Medicine.

 

Research being presented:

  • Largest US Series of Minimally Invasive Full and Laparoscopy-Assisted Living Donor Hepatectomy
  • Regional Variation in Liver Donor Utilization Across the U.S.

 

 

Dr. Sandip Kapur, Chief of the Division of Transplant Surgery at NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and professor of surgery at Weill Cornell Medicine

 

Research being presented:

  • Analysis of Outcomes in High Risk Kidney Transplants
  • Induction in the Elderly: A Comparison of Basiliximab versus Rabbit AntiThymocyte Globulin After Kidney Transplantation

 

 

Dr. Lloyd Ratner, Director of Renal and Pancreatic Transplantation at NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center and professor of surgery

Dr. Ratner wil be presenting on Accepting High KDPI Kidneys

 

Research being presented:

  • Bariatric Surgery Prior to Living Donation: A Solution to Expand the Donor Pool

 

 

Dr. James Guarrera, Surgical Director, Adult Liver Transplantation at NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center and Associate Professor of Surgery

Dr. Guarrera will be presenting on implementing machine perfusion nationally

 

 

Dr. Karim Jajir Halazun, Assistant Professor of Surgery with the Liver Transplantation and Hepatobiliary Surgery Program at NewYork-Presbyterian and Weill Cornell Medicine

 

Research being presented:

A Surge in Liver Donors After Years of Decline, Is This the Tip of the Iceberg?

 

Dr. Elizabeth Verna, Attending Physician, Center for Liver Disease and Transplantation at NewYork-Presbyterian and Assistant Professor of Medicine at CUMC

 

Dr. Verna will be co-chairing the Liver: Viral Hepatitis session and moderating Using the Hepatitis C Infected Donor Organ in the Era of Direct Acting Antivirals: Access for All or Only for Some?

 

Research being presented:

  • Life Threatening Disparities in Calculated MELD Due to Variation in Laboratory Methods within a UNOS Region

 

 

Dr. Sumit Mohan, Assistant Attending Nephrologist at NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center and Assistant Professor of Medicine at CUMC

 

Dr. Mohan will be presenting on Data Analytics: Making Better Business Decisions and Expanding Your QAPI Program

 

Additional research being presented:

  • The Impact of the New Kidney Allocation System on Length of Dialysis Prior to Transplantation
  • Outcomes with Kidney Transplant from Deceased Donors with Acute Kidney Injury and Prolonged Cold Ischemia Time: UNOS Analysis
  • Life Threatening Disparities in Calculated MELD Due to Variation in Laboratory Methods within a UNOS Region
  • Does Choice of Induction Agent Affect Outcomes in Kidney Transplants from Deceased Donors with Acute Kidney Injury and Prolonged Cold Ischemia Time?
  • Awareness of Change in the Kidney Allocation System Among Dialysis Providers from Facilities with Low Waitlisting
  • Association of Dialysis Facility Neighborhood Socioeconomic Status with Barriers to Kidney Transplant
 

Dr. Alyson Fox, Assistant Attending, Center for Liver Disease and Transplantation at NewYork-Presbyterian and Assistant Professor of Surgery at CUMC

 

Research being presented:

  • Largest US Series of Minimally Invasive Full and Laparoscopy-Assisted Living Donor Hepatectomy
 

Meredith Aull, PharmD, Director of Clinical Research and Quality, Kidney and Pancreas Transplant Program at NewYork-Presbyterian  and associate professor of pharmacology research in surgery at Weill Cornell Medicine

Meredith will be presenting on Survey Readiness: How Will You Make Your Allstar Team Shine

 

Research being presented:

  • Analysis of Outcomes in High Risk Kidney Transplants

Induction in the Elderly: A Comparison of Basiliximab versus Rabbit AntiThymocyte Globulin After Kidney Transplantation

 

Dr. Megan Sykes, Director of Research, Transplant Initiative at NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center and Director, Columbia Center for Translational Immunology

 

Dr. Sykes will be presenting on the Immunologic Barriers to Clinical Xenotransplantation.

 

Additional research being presented:

  • Induction of Mixed Chimerism to Prolong Liver Allograft Survival in Cynomolgus Monkeys
  • Autologous Expanded Tregs and Porcine Hematopoietic Cells to Prolong Xenogeneic Pig Skin Graft Acceptance in Baboons
  • Induction of Durable Mixed Hematopoietic Chimerism and Immune Tolerance in Non-Human Primates

 

 

Dr. Russell Crew, Assistant Attending Nephrologist at NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center and Assistant Professor of Medicine at CUMC

 

Dr. Crew will be presenting on Options for those without Options: Desensitization Protocols

 

To arrange an interview with any of the above experts, email pr@nyp.org or call 212-821-0560.

 

###

 

COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY

Comment/Share

Share

Leave a comment...





Chat now!