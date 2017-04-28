Saint Joseph's University's Initiative for Family Business and Entrepreneruship (IFBE) helps countless small businesses focus their goals, manage their growth and expand their markets.

This week across the nation, we celebrate small businesses.

IFBE Director, Mary Nicoletti, and executive in residence Marc Kramer, are both available to speak to issues of small business ownership, family businesses and their role in the economy. They are also available to offer tips for small businesses, such as these five ways to generate new business:

Open House-Have an open house with gifts and prizes to thank the community for their support. Support a Local Charity-Donate a portion of your profits to a local charity that effects your community. Teach What You Know-Team with other small business owners in your community to train middle and high school students in how to run a business Small Business Challenge- After teaching youth how to start and run a small business run a business plan competition with other small businesses. The winner receiving startup funding and marketing support from the other community small businesses. Free Services/Product-Provide a different struggling family with free services and products each month and take a picture posting it on a board that people can see when they enter your business, your web site and social media.

Mary Nicoletti can be reached at mnicoletti@sju.edu and Marc Kramer can be reached at mkramer@sju.edu, or both can be reached via the University Communications office at 610-660-1222, sjunews@sju.edu.