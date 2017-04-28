Her path from the small, agricultural-based country of Guinea to Bowling Green State University was marked by sacrifice, hardship and perseverance. But after moving across the world in search of opportunity and earning her degree in apparel merchandising and product development from the College of Education and Human Development, Camara is ready to take the fashion world by storm with her innovative designs that pay homage to her West African heritage.

Although born in the United State, Camara’s parents are from Guinea, where was raised from the age of 3. But with one of the lowest literacy rates in the world, ongoing political turmoil and limited job opportunities, her parents made the difficult decision to send her to live with family in France when she was just 10 years old. Hoping to find her piece of the American Dream, Camara then moved by herself at age 16 to Columbus, Ohio, where she moved in with her older brother and enrolled in a local high school.

“I come from a very humble background,” Camara said. “Guinea is a third-world country. Very poor. Growing up in such an environment made me realize that I want better for myself and to keep pushing forward.”

Her will to succeed helped Camara overcome one of her largest hurdles upon arriving in the U.S. – learning English.

“I did not speak any English when I arrived here,” Camara said. “But because there were people mocking me because I didn’t know how to speak English, that encouraged me to learn.”

Camara’s ELS classes helped her grasp what she needed to know to be able to understand her homework, and when she got home each day, she would immerse herself in America music and TV.

“I was fascinated with American culture,” said Camara, recalling how she picked up more English from watching popular TV shows and listening to singers like Beyonce and Rihanna. “I remember listening to the music and then Googling the definitions.”

Having dreamed of creating her own clothing line for as long as she could remember, Camara was immediately drawn to BGSU’s apparel merchandising and product development program when she began her college search.

“I visited a lot of colleges, but for some reason, as soon as I stepped foot on this campus, it felt like home,” she said. “The feeling that I had when I came here was unlike any of the other campuses. When I got here, the energy was right.”