Newswise — (Springfield, IL) -- The Illinois Association of Colleges of Nursing (IACN), composed of the deans of baccalaureate nursing programs throughout the state, met in Springfield where they confirmed their ongoing opposition to legislation that would allow Illinois community colleges to award baccalaureate degrees in nursing (Illinois Senate Bill 888).

IACN has already created numerous pathways in partnership with community colleges to support associate-degree prepared nurses to complete baccalaureate degrees in institutions of higher learning that have more than enough capacity for all who desire to complete their baccalaureate degree in nursing. SB 888 is an ineffective and costly proposal that will not solve the Illinois nursing workforce shortage.

The Illinois Association of Colleges of Nursing is a non-for profit organization committed to advancing excellence in baccalaureate and graduate nursing education in service to the public. Learn more at http://illinoiscollegesofnursing.org/