Newswise — The Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai West, Mount Sinai St. Luke’s, Mount Sinai Queens, Mount Sinai Beth Israel, and New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai have again earned recognition as “Leaders in LGBTQ Healthcare Equality” in the Healthcare Equality Index (HEI), an annual survey by the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) that encourages equal care for LGBTQ patients and recognizes health care institutions for inclusive policies and practices. Now in its 10th edition, the HEI survey is administered annually by the HRC, the nation’s largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) civil rights organization.

“We are deeply committed to providing compassionate health care for all patients regardless of race, religion, sexual orientation, or gender identity,” said Gary Butts, MD, Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer for Mount Sinai Health System and Dean for Diversity Programs, Policy, and Community Affairs at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. “This is an integral part of our mission to provide the best care for the diverse communities we serve. We are honored by this recognition and proud of our continued efforts.”

For the first time, HEI participants were awarded numerical scores for their implementation of LGBTQ-inclusive policies and practices in patient-centered care, patient services and support, fully inclusive employee benefits and policies, and patient and community engagement. The Mount Sinai hospitals received the maximum score in each section, for a total score of 100 percent, to earn the distinction of “Leader in LGBTQ Health Equality.”

“Creating a culture of inclusion and sensitivity is a central mission for Mount Sinai,” said Barbara E. Warren, PsyD, Director for LGBT Programs and Policies in the Health System’s Office for Diversity and Inclusion. “Considerable effort has been made to train Mount Sinai staff and clinicians to provide culturally and clinically competent care for all patients.”

Dr. Warren leads the implementation of the LGBTQ affirmative and competent health care at Mount Sinai. She is a member of the team that created the Center for Transgender Medicine and Surgery at Mount Sinai, one the first centers in the country to provide access to integrated, comprehensive primary, specialty, and surgical health care services for transgender patients. The Center serves a growing need and supports transgender patients through each stage of their journey.

The 2017 HEI also recognized Mount Sinai for responsible citizenship and for calling out activity that would undermine LGBTQ equality or inclusive patient care, and for its active participation in local and national advocacy and education efforts, including sponsorship and active membership in the World Professional Association for Transgender Health, the National Coalition for LGBT Health, the National LGBT Health Workforce Conference, the National LGBT Cancer Network, and numerous presentations and consultations to share resources and experience with health care colleagues and systems across the country.

Mount Sinai Health System has also been recognized for its diversity efforts by DiversityInc, which ranked it No. 3 on its Top Hospitals and Health Systems list.

