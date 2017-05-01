Newswise — Baltimore, Maryland – Surgeons have successfully used a remote controlled robotic system to operate inside the human eye, paving the way for future robotic assistance in clinical treatments that require extreme precision and stability, such as the controlled delivery of gene therapy and stem cells. The research is being presented at the 2017 Annual Meeting of the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) this week in Baltimore, Md.

Twelve patients requiring surgery on their retinas were recruited into the randomized clinical trial. Six had surgery with the robot and six received the standard human manual approach.

In the robot group, the total number of retinal micro-hemorrhage events (bleeding) was two, compared with five in the manual group.

Abstract title: Results from the first use of a robot to operate inside the human eye Presentation start/end time: Monday, May 8, 2017, 8:30 – 8:45am Location: Ballroom 3 Abstract number: 1185

