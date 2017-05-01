Newswise — Baltimore, Maryland – Scientists have demonstrated the capacity to grow specialized neurons that relay visual data to the brain, creating a source of cells for future treatments of glaucoma and other optic neurodegenerative diseases. The research is being presented during a press conference at the 2017 Annual Meeting of the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) in Baltimore, Md., on Monday, May 8 from 9:30 – 10:15am.

Using retinal (eye) tissue grown in the lab from mouse stem cells, scientists documented generation of a variety of neurons known as retinal ganglion cells (RGCs). Individual RGC subtypes can be identified, and harvested RGCs have been used in transplantation experiments that study the effect of specific RGCs toward neuroprotection and vision restoration.

Prior research has shown that different types of RGCs transmit different types of information through the optic nerve to the brain.

Abstract title: Exploring mouse retinal ganglion cell diversity within iPSC derived optic cups Presentation start/end time: Monday, May 8, 2017, 8:30 – 10:15am Location: Exhibit/Poster Hall Abstract number: 1361 - A0382

# # #

The Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) is the largest eye and vision research organization in the world. Members include nearly 12,000 eye and vision researchers from over 75 countries. ARVO advances research worldwide into understanding the visual system and preventing, treating and curing its disorders.

All abstracts accepted for presentation at the ARVO Annual Meeting represent previously unpublished data and conclusions. This research may be proprietary or may have been submitted for journal publication. Embargo policy: Journalists must seek approval from the presenter(s) before reporting data from paper or poster presentations. Press releases or stories on information presented at the ARVO Annual Meeting may not be released or published until the conclusion of the presentation.

SEE ORIGINAL STUDY