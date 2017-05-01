Newswise — Baltimore, Maryland – Using augmented-reality (AR) display systems, scientists have restored visual function in the amblyopic (lazy) eyes of patients outside of the currently accepted window for treatment. The research is being presented at the 2017 Annual Meeting of the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) this week in Baltimore, Md.

In the study, 15 adults with anisometropic (unequal focus) amblyopia in one eye ― whose amblyopia could not be corrected using traditional therapy ― performed daily activities while wearing a dual camera, head-mounted AR system at home for at least 1.5 hours a day for at least six weeks. Improvements from the training program were maintained at the two-month follow-up point.

The treatment window for amblyopia is currently believed to exist from birth to at least age 17. Abstract title: A dichoptic augmented-reality paradigm as a treatment for adult amblyopes Presentation start/end time: Monday, May 8, 2017, 10:00 – 10:15am Location: Room 324 Abstract number: 3829

