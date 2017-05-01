Researchers strive to help paralyzed man make strides Mayo Clinic researchers used electrical stimulation on the spinal cord and intense physical therapy to help a man intentionally move his paralyzed legs, stand and make steplike motions for the first time in three years. The case, the result of collaboration with UCLA researchers, appears in Mayo Clinic Proceedings. Researchers say these results offer further evidence that a combination of this technology and rehabilitation may help patients with spinal cord injuries regain control over previously paralyzed movements, such as steplike actions, balance control and standing. Full video coverage is available here.



Media Contact

Susan Barber Lindquist or Rhoda Madson, Mayo Clinic Public Affairs, 507-284-5005, newsbureau@mayo.edu



Mayo research shows surgery adds years for kidney cancer patients

Mayo Clinic researchers have discovered that surgery could more than double life expectancy for many patients with late-stage kidney cancer, giving them anywhere from two to almost 10 years more than they’d have without the surgery. A paper, published recently in The Journal of Urology, found a “clinically meaningful difference in survival” between renal cell carcinoma patients who had surgery to completely remove secondary tumor growths, called metastases, compared to those who didn’t. “The research found patients who had surgery to remove metastases were about half as likely to have died from their metastatic disease at every point in time after diagnosis,” says Bradley Leibovich, M.D., a Mayo Clinic urologist and the paper’s senior author.



Media Contact

Adam Harringa, Mayo Clinic Public Affairs, 507-284-5005, newsbureau@mayo.edu



Mayo Clinic to offer medical education course required by FAA’s new BasicMed Beginning Monday, May 1, private and recreational pilots across the country operating certain light aircraft will be able to seek medical qualification through BasicMed, a new pathway offered by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). Mayo Clinic will be one of two organizations in the nation to offer a course necessary to obtain this alternative medical qualification. Mayo Clinic’s Aerospace Medicine program has finalized an agreement with the FAA to provide the free online medical education course for pilots pursuing BasicMed qualification. The course is set to launch the same day that BasicMed goes into effect.



Media Contact

Kelly Reller, Mayo Clinic Public Affairs, 507-284-5005, newsbureau@mayo.edu



Mayo Clinic partners with life science company GRAIL for STRIVE Study Mammography and other screening tools have made great strides in finding cancer early, when it is most likely to be successfully treated. However, some early-stage cancers are missed by conventional screening and are only detected when symptoms occur. Mayo Clinic and other research institutions are wondering: could a blood test complement current practice to improve rates of early detection and cure? Research suggests that novel blood tests may be able to find cancer early by identifying small pieces of genetic material shed by tumors. Mayo Clinic is partnering with GRAIL, a life science company, on a clinical research study to facilitate the development of GRAIL’s blood tests for early-stage cancer detection. The STRIVE Study will enroll 120,000 women at several clinical sites at the time of screening mammography. Participants will be enrolled at Mayo Clinic’s campuses in Rochester, Florida and Arizona and at the Mayo Clinic Health System sites in Onalaska and La Crosse, Wisconsin, and at Sutter Health locations in California. Participants will provide blood samples, complete an electronic questionnaire, and allow for follow-up regarding their clinical outcomes.



Media Contact

Susan Buckles, Mayo Clinic Public Affairs, 507-284-5005, newsbureau@mayo.edu

###



About Mayo Clinic

Mayo Clinic is a nonprofit organization committed to medical research and education, and providing expert, whole-person care to everyone who needs healing. For more information, visit mayoclinic.org/about-mayo-clinic or newsnetwork.mayoclinic.org.