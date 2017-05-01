Newswise — Sky Blue FC of the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) officially announced that Hackensack Meridian Health will return in 2017 as the title sponsor of the club. In its fourth year as the presenting sponsor of Sky Blue FC, Hackensack Meridian Health will remain the official medical provider of the team, ensuring the best health of the players to compete. Additionally, the two organizations will continue to partner on ways to serve the community and participate together in philanthropic initiatives.

“Hackensack Meridian Health has been an exceptional partner for us over the past three years, and we are very excited to continue our relationship into a fourth season,” stated Tony Novo, Sky Blue FC President & General Manager. “Our world-class athletes receive the same level of world-class medical treatment from Hackensack Meridian Health, which is obviously a direct correlation to our success on the playing field. One of the greatest elements in our partnership goes well beyond what we do in our individual professions as well. We are two community-based organizations who strive to a positive effect on the surrounding regions, and we are able to have a much more powerful impact when we align our efforts together.”

"Partnerships such as this help to engage families and fans of all ages and build healthy, vibrant communities,” said John K. Lloyd, Co-CEO of Hackensack Meridian Health. “We’re excited to continue our relationship with Sky Blue FC and have our physicians, therapists and clinical experts extend great care to these talented soccer players."

Sky Blue FC head coach Christy Holly also voiced his pleasure in the continued partnership between Sky Blue FC and Hackensack Meridian Health.

“We are exceptionally proud of our relationship with Hackensack Meridian Health,” said Christy Holly, Sky Blue FC head coach. “We are very fortunate to have some of the best players in the world right here in New Jersey, and they are able to perform at the highest level through the top-notch medical care we receive at Hackensack Meridian Health. We are very grateful to be able to match our world-class athletes with world-class healthcare.”

ABOUT Hackensack Meridian Health

Hackensack Meridian Health is a leading not-for-profit health care organization that is the most comprehensive and truly integrated health care network in New Jersey, offering a complete range of medical services, innovative research and life-enhancing care. Hackensack Meridian Health comprises 13 hospitals, including two academic medical centers, two children’s hospitals and nine community hospitals, physician practices, more than 120 ambulatory care centers, surgery centers, home health services, long-term care and assisted living communities, ambulance services, lifesaving air medical transportation, fitness and wellness centers, rehabilitation centers, and urgent care and after-hours centers. Hackensack Meridian Health has 28,000 team members, more than 6,000 physicians and is a distinguished leader in health care philanthropy, committed to the health and well-being of the communities it serves.

The Network’s notable distinctions include having one of only five major academic medical centers in the nation to receive Healthgrades America’s 50 Best Hospitals Award for five or more consecutive years, the number one hospital in New Jersey as ranked by U.S. News and World Report, consistently achieving Magnet® recognition for nursing excellence from the American Nurses Credentialing Center, recipient of the John M. Eisenberg Award for Patient Safety and Quality from The Joint Commission and the National Quality Forum, a six-time recipient of Fortune’s “100 Best Companies to Work For,” one of the “20 Best Workplaces in Health Care” in the nation, and the number one “Best Place to Work for Women.” Hackensack Meridian Health is a member of AllSpire Health Partners, an interstate consortium of leading health systems, to focus on the sharing of best practices in clinical care and achieving efficiencies.

The hospitals of Hackensack Meridian Health include: academic medical centers – Hackensack University Medical Center in Hackensack, Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune; children’s hospitals – Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital in Hackensack, K. Hovnanian Children’s Hospital in Neptune; community hospitals – Ocean Medical Center in Brick, Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank, Mountainside Medical Center in Montclair, Palisades Medical Center in North Bergen, Raritan Bay Medical Center in Perth Amboy, Southern Ocean Medical Center in Manahawkin, Bayshore Medical Center in Holmdel, Raritan Bay Medical Center in Old Bridge, and Pascack Valley Medical Center in Westwood.

For additional information, please visit WWW.HACKENSACKMERIDIANHEALTH.ORG.