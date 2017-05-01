Newswise — Andrew Sloan, MD, Director of the Brain Tumor and NeuroOncology Center at University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center, presented new data supporting use of the NeuroBlate system for brain lesions at the 2017 American Association of Neurological Surgeons (AANS) Annual Scientific Meeting in Los Angeles on April 26.



Dr. Sloan, who is also Professor and Vice Chair of the Department of Neurosurgery at Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine, presented on Monteris Medical’s LAISE study results. He delivered an oral presentation titled “Laser Ablation in Stereotactic Neurosurgery (LAISE): A Multi-Institutional Retrospective Analysis of LITT for Glioma” which described the results of 97 patients whose lesions were ablated with the NeuroBlate system.



Of the lesions analyzed, 48 percent were deep-seated, 57.8 percent were considered inoperable, and 1 percent were not suitable for chemotherapy.



Also presented by Dr. Sloan and his co-investigators was a poster – recognized among 1,000 submissions with the Third Place Tumor e-Poster Award – titled “Laser Ablation in Stereotactic Neurosurgery (LAISE): A Multi-Institutional Retrospective Analysis of LITT for Brain Metastasis” describing results of 40 patients.



These two presentations represent results from patients who had brain lesions ablated from 2011–2015 at nine US centers.



“LITT is a minimally invasive tool used to ablate soft tissue and lesions in the brain that have historically been challenging to access,” said Dr. Sloan. “These encouraging findings from the LAISE study offer preliminary evidence that NeuroBlate may be a viable solution in individuals whose tumors were previously considered inoperable.”



“The data presented at the AANS Annual Meeting supports NeuroBlate’s potential in addressing brain lesions that historically have not responded well to standard interventions,” said Daryle Petersen, Vice President of Clinical Affairs at Monteris Medical.

