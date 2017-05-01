Newswise — San Francisco, CA, May 1, 2017 — Glaucoma Research Foundation, the nation’s most experienced foundation dedicated solely to glaucoma research and education, recently elected John G. Flanagan, PhD, FCOptom to its Board of Directors.

John G. Flanagan is the Dean and Professor at School of Optometry and Vision Science Program, University of California, Berkeley. He was previously Professor at the School of Optometry and Vision Science, University of Waterloo and in the Department of Ophthalmology and Vision Sciences, University of Toronto. He graduated in Optometry and Vision Sciences from Aston University, Birmingham, UK in 1980, where he later earned his PhD in 1985.

He has held continuous federal research funding for over 28 years with additional research funding from the American Health Assistance Foundation, the Glaucoma Research Society of Canada and the Glaucoma Research Foundation. He has supervised 45 graduate students and has authored over 170 peer-reviewed publications. In addition, he has 10 book chapters, 4 books and given numerous invited lectures to both professional and academic audiences around the world. His research interests include basic mechanisms of human glaucoma (glial cell activation, neuroprotection), ocular imaging, clinical psychophysics, ocular blood flow and studies of vascular reactivity.

“We are incredibly honored to have John join our Board of Directors,” said Andrew G. Iwach, MD, Chair of the Glaucoma Research Foundation Board of Directors. “Dr. Flanagan is an outstanding scientist, clinician and leader in the field of glaucoma. He is an excellent addition to the Board and will be an incredible resource for us.”

“John will be instrumental in our efforts to increase our outreach and strengthen our partnership with the optometric community. We are so thrilled to have him on the Board and involved in our research and education initiatives,” said Thomas M. Brunner, President and CEO of Glaucoma Research Foundation. “As a vision scientist, his expertise in glaucoma, neuroscience and neurobiology will help guide us as we continue to lead the agenda for glaucoma research in the United States.”

Dr. Flanagan was a founding member of the Optometric Glaucoma Society; Program Chair from 2002 to 2007, and President from 2007 to 2012. He is also a member of the American Glaucoma Society, Fellow of the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology and American Academy of Optometry. In 2015 he was awarded a life fellowship of the British College of Optometrists and in 2016 he received a DSc honoris causa from his alma mater.

About Glaucoma Research Foundation

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in San Francisco, Glaucoma Research Foundation is America’s oldest and most experienced institution dedicated solely to its mission: Preventing vision loss from glaucoma by investing in innovative research, education and support with the ultimate goal of finding a cure. The Foundation has a proven track record of innovative, results-oriented research and produces definitive educational materials used by eye care professionals across the country. The Glaucoma Research Foundation website, www.glaucoma.org, provides valuable information about glaucoma to more than 4 million visitors annually.