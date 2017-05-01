Newswise — May 1, 2017 ― Edison, NJ ― In observance of Stroke Awareness Month, Hackensack Meridian Health Neuroscience is kicking off a series of informative community events, providing expert advice, tips, screenings, and the latest information about stroke prevention and treatments. The events will take place at locations throughout Middlesex, Monmouth and Ocean counties.

Learn about the signs, symptoms and risk factors of stroke and what to do if you suspect someone you know is experiencing one. In addition, the events will offer blood pressure, cholesterol, glucose, stroke risk assessment screenings, as well as measure pulse and BMI. Stroke Awareness Month events will take place at the following locations:

Wednesday, May 3, 12 p.m. – 2 p.m.

Riverview Medical Center

One Riverview Plaza, Red Bank

Two River Conference Suite

Speaker: Noah Gilson, M.D.

Wednesday, May 10, 1 p.m. – 2 p.m.

Meridian Fitness and Wellness, Hazlet

1420 Highway 36, Hazlet

Wednesday, May 10, 7 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Sayreville Emergency Squad

776 Washington Road, Parlin

Monday, May 15, 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Jersey Shore University Medical Center

1945 Route 33, Neptune

Lance Auditorium

Tuesday, May 16, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Meridian Fitness and Wellness, Brick

1686 Route 88, Brick

Speaker: Stephen Martino, M.D.

Thursday, May 25, 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Southern Ocean Medical Center

1140 Route 72 West, Manahawkin

Conference Rooms 1 and 2

Speaker: Tommasina Papa-Rugino, M.D.

