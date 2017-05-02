WHEN

Monday, May 8, 9:30 – 10:15 am Eastern DST (GMT -4)

WHAT

The Annual Meeting of the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) is the largest gathering of eye and vision researchers in the world, with over 11,000 attendees from more than 75 countries. This Meeting showcases cutting-edge eye and vision science and an early glimpse into the latest advances in potential treatments for eye disease and blindness.

FEATURING

Three researchers will share their latest results, including:

Who will get AMD? Teaching algorithms to predict who’s at risk

A machine learning algorithm, using images of patients’ retinas obtained over time, can predict the critical moment when early or intermediate age-related macular degeneration (AMD) will progress into severe AMD.

Presenter: Hrvoje Bogunovic, PhD (Medical University of Vienna), works with Ursula Schmidt-Erfurth, MD, on medical image analysis and machine learning with applications in healthcare.

Restoring vision: New hope for retinal cell replacement

Scientists have learned to grow enough specialized neurons that relay visual data to the brain to create a source of cells for future treatments of glaucoma and other optic neurodegenerative diseases.

Presenter: Julia Oswald, PhD (Schepens Eye Research Institute, Harvard Medical School), works in the lab of Petr Baranov, MD, PhD, where she is working toward a cure for glaucoma with stem cell replacement therapies for the eye.

Prenatal marijuana use: Potential long-term effects on babies’ eyes

Scientists have shown for the first time that gestational exposure to marijuana smoke in animals affects the development of the eye and these alterations seem to progress with age.

Presenter: Paulo Zantut, MD (University of Sao Paulo, Brazil), is a PhD candidate and a member of the lab of Francisco Max Damico, MD, PhD, which studies retinal and ocular drug toxicity.

The researchers and their principal investigators will be available for interview.

WHERE

ARVO 2017 Annual Meeting (Monday, May 8)

Room 328, Baltimore Convention Center, One West Pratt Street, Baltimore, MD 21201

###

The Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) is the largest eye and vision research organization in the world. Members include nearly 12,000 eye and vision researchers from over 75 countries. ARVO advances research worldwide into understanding the visual system and preventing, treating and curing its disorders.

All abstracts accepted for presentation at the ARVO Annual Meeting represent previously unpublished data and conclusions. This research may be proprietary or may have been submitted for journal publication. Embargo policy: Journalists must seek approval from the presenter(s) before reporting data from paper or poster presentations. Press releases or stories on information presented at the ARVO Annual Meeting may not be released or published until the conclusion of the presentation.

SEE ORIGINAL STUDY