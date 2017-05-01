Newswise — FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Watershed management experts Brian Haggard and Marty Matlock are available to comment on environmental conditions that contribute to flooding.

Haggard, a professor of biological and agricultural engineering, is director of the Arkansas Water Resources Center, which monitors water quality in streams, rivers and lakes and sponsors research on drinking water treatment, irrigation and water use, water quality and ecosystems. Haggard’s research has focused on constituent transport in storm-water systems and how watershed management changes water quality.

Matlock is an ecological engineering professor and executive director of the university’s Office for Sustainability. His research has focused on watershed restoration and management and designing water risk protocols for governments and industry.