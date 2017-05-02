FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact: Brian Sansoni, American Cleaning Institute, 202.662.2517 or bsansoni@cleaninginstitute.org

Greener Chemistry Through Glycerine

French Researcher Honored With Glycerine Innovation Award

Honor from ACI, NBB Recognizes Research for New Uses of Glycerine

Newswise — Washington, D.C. – May 2, 2017 – Research focused on converting crude glycerine, a key chemical feedstock in over-supply – into greener, more value-added products on developing alternative, greener technologies and processes – is being honored with the 2017 Glycerine Innovation Award.

This year’s recipient is Prof. Dr. Christophe Len, full Professor at the Université de Technologie Compiègne – UTC (France). The yearly honor is sponsored by the American Cleaning Institute® (ACI) and the National Biodiesel Board (NBB) and is presented at the Annual Meeting of the American Oil Chemists’ Society (AOCS).

The ACI/NBB Glycerine Innovation Award recognizes outstanding achievement for research into new applications for glycerine, with particular emphasis on commercial viability.

Prof. Dr. Len developed his research in the context of the increased production of biodiesel worldwide. In order to make biodiesel production more economically viable and valuable, the conversion of the crude glycerine by-product to value-added commodities was studied.

“Crude glycerol, available at low cost compared with pure glycerol, has purity of 15-80 percent and contains a large amount of contaminants. These impurities, in this renewable carbon source, create certain challenges for the conversion process,” said Prof. Dr. Len.

“Within my research team, we are focusing on developing new catalysts, alternative technologies and processes to convert pure glycerol and crude glycerine to value-added products. Varying the nature of the materials, the designs of the reactor, the possibilities to work under high temperatures and pressures are new avenues to explore in the future.

“Chemists and chemical engineers have the means to pave the way to a more widespread implementation of green chemistry for the production of industrially relevant products in the future.”

Prof. Dr. Len’s scientific work has been published in almost 140 original international publications and review articles, 3 chapters and 8 patents including publications in high profile journals such as Chemical Reviews, Energy & Environmental Science., Coordination Chemistry Reviews, ChemSusChem, Green Chemistry and ChemCatChem, among others.

The Glycerine Innovation Award includes a certificate and a $5,000 honorarium. It was presented at the AOCS Industrial Oil Products Division luncheon during the AOCS 2017 Annual Meeting in Orlando, Florida.

###

The American Cleaning Institute® (ACI – www.cleaninginstitute.org) is the Home of the U.S. Cleaning Products Industry® and represents the $30 billion U.S. cleaning products market. ACI members include the formulators of soaps, detergents, and general cleaning products used in household, commercial, industrial and institutional settings; companies that supply ingredients and finished packaging for these products; and oleochemical producers. ACI (www.cleaninginstitute.org) and its members are dedicated to improving health and the quality of life through sustainable cleaning products and practices.

The National Biodiesel Board (NBB – www.nbb.org) is the U.S. trade association representing the entire biodiesel value chain, including producers, feedstock suppliers, and fuel distributors, as well as the U.S. renewable diesel industry. Made from an increasingly diverse mix of resources such as recycled cooking oil, soybean oil and animal fats, biodiesel is a renewable, clean-burning diesel replacement that can be used in existing diesel engines without modification. It is the nation’s first domestically produced, commercially available advanced biofuel.