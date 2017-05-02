FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE



Newswise — The Division of Infectious Diseases in the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine announces the opening of the John G. Bartlett Specialty Practice at The Johns Hopkins Hospital on Monday, May 8, 2017.

“The Johns Hopkins Hospital is excited to provide a beautiful, state-of-the-art clinic staffed by the world’s best medical practitioners to meet the needs of the East Baltimore community,” says Redonda G. Miller, M.D., M.B.A, president of The Johns Hopkins Hospital.

The nearly $24 million facility includes more than two dozen exam rooms and co-locates much needed services for patients with a range of infectious diseases, including infections obtained after transplantation or from medical devices, HIV and viral hepatitis. In addition to housing various multidisciplinary subspecialists, the facility will feature a nutritionist, an on-site pharmacy, phlebotomy services and a full complement of social work and case managers.

More than 70 providers will see and care for patients in the 16,000-square-foot location. About 170 patients are expected to come through the facility every day.

“East Baltimore has a greater burden of infectious diseases than most other regions of the country. We are thrilled to provide the community the best possible care in the best possible location,” says David L. Thomas, M.D., M.P.H., director of the Division of Infectious Diseases.

The clinic will be located in renovated space in the Park Building (the former location of the Emergency Department). Patients will now be able to enter through a convenient entrance on Monument Street.

“I’m ecstatic about the move,” says Melanie Reese, a patient and volunteer at the facility. “All of the services that I use will be in the same area, and it’s brand new.”

Patients can also expect Johns Hopkins continuing commitment to patient-centered care in the new facility. “I honestly don’t think I would be alive if it wasn’t for the level of care that’s been provided to me over the years through all these clinics,” says Morris Murray, a patient at the facility. “I have gotten the best medicine by the best providers, and I think that has kept me alive and as healthy as I can possibly be.”

The clinic honors John G. Bartlett, M.D., the former Johns Hopkins infectious diseases division director, who spent more than 25 years leading efforts to improve and develop treatments for patients with infectious diseases, including HIV/AIDS.

The renovated Park Building will also house infusion services. Three units, the Sickle Cell Center, Adult Infusion Services and Therapeutic Apheresis, will now be co-located on the first floor of the building. Patients will enter from the hospital’s main loop to get to the infusion center.

Pictures of the John G. Bartlett Specialty Practice are available for media to download.