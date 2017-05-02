WHAT:

Get a sneak peek into the wonders of Sally Ride Science Junior Academy at an open house on Saturday May 13 from 10 a.m. to noon. This free event is open to the public and will provide demonstrations of the fascinating and fun learning experiences that are in store this summer including virtual reality, culinary chemistry, the music of earthquakes, space exploration and robots, among others. Open house attendees will receive a 10 percent discount for the summer workshops. There will also be a raffle for a chance to win free items like t-shirts, backpacks and books. Sally Ride Science Junior Academy is designed for students entering grades 6th through 12th, with a special focus on girls. The week-long summer workshops will feature top-notch instructors who will serve as role models and inspire students to pursue a career in science, technology, engineering, art and math, also known as STEAM.

WHEN:

Saturday May 13, from 10 a.m. to noon

WHERE:

Mission Bay High School 2475 Grand Avenue

San Diego, CA 92109

WHO:

Instructors from Sally Ride Science at UC San Diego Students and parents

WHY:

The open house will preview what’s in store at the Sally Ride Science Junior Academy, a summer program that is designed to inspire careers in STEAM. Sally Ride Science at UC San Diego is designed to help close the gender gap in STEAM fields by offering high-quality instruction to diverse communities.

VISUALS:

Students doing hands-on activities including messy science, working with slimy sea creatures as well as exploring the science of bubbles, climate change, earthquakes and outer space.

For more information and to register online, visit https://www.sallyridescience.com/events/sally-ride-science-junior-academy-open-house/.