Newswise — Bethesda, Md. – Some of the nation’s best and brightest clinical and scientific minds will see their achievements highlighted as part of the annual Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences (USU) Research Days taking place throughout the month beginning May 2.

The event, held on the USU campus and at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center (WRNMMC), will include activities such as the WRNMMC Poster Competition and Research Symposia, May 2-9, and USU’s Daniel K. Inouye Graduate School of Nursing (GSN) Research Colloquium, Graduate Student Colloquium, Postdoctoral Fellows Symposium, Postgraduate Dental College Keynote Lecture, and the Masters of Science in Oral Biology Research Lecture.

The program also includes seminars and lectures, poster presentations by faculty and students, oral presentations by graduate students in both basic sciences and nursing research, and lectures by renowned speakers. Researchers will cover a variety of topics, including cancer, obesity, infectious diseases, post-traumatic stress, traumatic brain injury, operational medicine and precision medicine.

The Presidential Lecture, “Post Transfusion Hepatitis: You’ll Wonder Where the Yellow Went,” will be delivered May 17 by Harvey Alter, MD, distinguished NIH investigator and chief of the Infectious Disease Section in the Department of Transfusion Medicine at the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

Stacey McCaughan, PhD, RN, a professor in the Division of Behavioral Medicine, Department of Psychiatry, at the University of Texas Health Science Center, San Antonio, will present the GSN Research Colloquium Faye G. Abdellah Lecture, “A Program of Nursing Research Testing Exercise Interventions in the Rehabilitation from Physical and Psychological Illness” on May 16.

The John W. Bullard Lecture, “Research-Based Advances in Medicine During Wartime,” will be given by retired Army Col. (Dr.) Geoffrey Ling, professor of Neurology at USU, and CEO of SunQ LLC, at the Graduate Student Colloquium, May 9.

Christopher P. Austin, MD, will present the Postdoctoral Fellows Symposium Lecture, “Catalyzing Translational Innovation,” May 8. Dr. Austin is the director of the National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences at the NIH.

On May 18, Brent Larson, DDS, MS, associate professor and director of Orthodontics at the University of Minnesota, will present “Where Does Research Fit in the Training of Our Future Specialists?” as the Postgraduate Dental College Keynote lecturer, and Army Capt. Michael D. Segall, will deliver the Masters of Science in Oral Biology Research Lecture, “Shear Bond Strength of Metal Brackets to Zirconia Conditioned with Various Primer-Adhesive Systems.”

For more information on Research Days, visit www.usuhs.edu.

# # #

About the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences

The Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences, founded by an act of Congress in 1972, is the nation’s federal health sciences university and the academic heart of the Military Health System. USU students are primarily active duty uniformed officers in the Army, Navy, Air Force and Public Health Service who receive specialized education in tropical and infectious diseases, TBI and PTSD, disaster response and humanitarian assistance, global health, and acute trauma care. A large percentage of the university’s more than 5,200 physician and 1,000 advanced practice nursing alumni are supporting operations around the world, offering their leadership and expertise. USU also has graduate programs in biomedical sciences and public health committed to excellence in research, and in oral biology. The University's research program covers a wide range of clinical and other topics important to both the military and public health. For more information about USU and its programs, visit www.usuhs.edu.