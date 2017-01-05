 
< Previous Article Return to Article List Next Article >

Gene Sequencing at Yale Finding Personalized Root of Disease

Article ID: 673985

Released: 2-May-2017 1:05 PM EDT

Source Newsroom: Yale Cancer Center

Add to Favorites
more news from this source
contact patient services
  • Share

  • Credit: New Haven Register

    (Arnold Gold-New Haven Register) Left to right, Senate President Martin Looney and State Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff listen to Shrikant Mane, executive director of the Yale Center for Genome Analysis, talk about DNA sequencing next to one of two NovaSeq 6000 Sequencing Systems (left) at the Yale Center for Genome Analysis in West Haven on 5/1/2017.

MEDIA CONTACT

Available for logged-in reporters only

CHANNELS
Cancer, Genetics
KEYWORDS
  • Yale Cancer Center, genome analysis, Gene Sequencing, Human Genome

    • Newswise — Our genes define our individuality, including what diseases to which we may be susceptible.

    In just a few days, gene-sequencing machines can map all of a person’s genes, revealing the cause of a genetic illness and even suggesting the best possible treatment.

    On Monday, the Yale School of Medicine, partnering with Yale New Haven Hospital, took the next step toward personalized medicine, cutting the ribbon on its Center for Genome Analysis on Yale’s West Campus.

    Read the full article from The New Haven Register at http://www.nhregister.com/health/20170501/gene-sequencing-at-yale-finding-personalized-root-of-disease-new-center-opens-in-west-haven

    COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY

    Comment/Share

    Share

    Leave a comment...





    Chat now!