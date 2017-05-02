Newswise — Thirteen Howard Hughes Medical Institute (HHMI) scientists have been elected to the National Academy of Sciences. The new members include 12 HHMI investigators and one HHMI professor, and are among a group of 84 new members and 21 foreign associates elected today in recognition of their distinguished and continuing achievements in original research.

With the election of new members this year, there are currently more than 170 HHMI investigators who are members of the Academy. In total, the Academy has 2,290 active members and 475 foreign associates -- approximately 200 of these scientists have been awarded Nobel prizes.

Membership in the National Academy of Sciences is considered a sign of scientific excellence. The Academy is a private organization of scientists and engineers dedicated to the furtherance of science and its use for the general welfare. It was established in 1863 by a congressional act of incorporation signed by Abraham Lincoln that calls on the Academy to act as an official adviser to the federal government, upon request, in any matter of science or technology.

The HHMI scientists newly elected to the National Academy of Sciences are:

HHMI Investigators

Stephen Bell, Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Dominique Bergmann, Stanford University

Sangeeta Bhatia, Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Chris Doe, University of Oregon

David Ginty, Harvard Medical School

Leemor Joshua-Tor, Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory

Richard Locksley, University of California, San Francisco

Scott Lowe, Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center

Ardem Patapoutian, The Scripps Research Institute

Craig Pikaard, Indiana University

Robert Siliciano, Johns Hopkins University

Rachel Wilson, Harvard Medical School

HHMI Professor

Jeffrey Moore, University of Illinois, Urbana Champaign