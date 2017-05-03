 
< Previous Article Return to Article List Next Article >

New Blood Test Technology Reduces False Readings, Saves Costs, and Improves Care - Live Virtual Press Briefing with Researcher May 16

Article ID: 674034

Released: 3-May-2017 8:55 AM EDT

Source Newsroom: Newswise

Add to Favorites
more news from this source
  • Share
MEDIA CONTACT

Available for logged-in reporters only

CHANNELS
Biotech, Blood Disorders, Cell Biology, Chemistry, Drug Resistance, Emergency Medicine, Healthcare, Infectious Diseases, Patient Safety, Personalized Medicine, Pharmaceuticals, Public Health, Technology, Newswise Live Events, Local - Virginia
KEYWORDS
  • Blood Test, Healthcare, Infectious Disease, Healthcare Costs, drug-resistant infections,
  • Public Health
  • + Show More

    • Blood tests play a vital role in sepsis detection and the growing threat of antibiotic resistance. New clinical research highlights how to significantly reduce errors in lab tests and dramatically reduce healthcare costs. Reserve your access to the virtual press briefing on May 16 with infectious disease expert and study author.  Space is limited.

    Contact live@newswise.com to reserve your seat in the virtual briefing; details to follow.

    COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY

    Comment/Share

    Share

    Leave a comment...





    Chat now!