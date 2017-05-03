BOSTON, May 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- CannonDesign, a global design firm, is pleased to announce that the Novartis Institutes BioMedical Research (NIBR) Cambridge Campus has won a Special Recognition for Innovative Systems in R&D Magazine's prestigious Lab of the Year Awards. The annual program recognizes the world's most innovative laboratory environments; this year, only five laboratories received the recognition.

At more than 800,000 square feet, the two-building complex brings more than 1,000 researchers together with one goal: to discover new medicines for some of the most challenging health issues in the world. The overarching goal for the project was to create an ideal work environment for research, with specific emphasis on increasing the exchange of knowledge and levels of interdisciplinary collaboration.

A key factor in developing a highly unique research environment was the creation of a full-scale experimental build-out in nearby vacant shell space to test and develop new organizational and physical models. This resulted in research environments that were applied to this complex as well as to many other existing Novartis research facilities worldwide.

In addition, the project accomplished interaction and openness by designing longer, clear span spaces with fewer columns that encumber spaces and block visibility. Specialized functions and tech zones are grouped around core laboratory equipment to further eliminate visual obstacles in the open labs. The custom fume hood design – inspired by observation hoods – use flash chromatography served by a complex-wide solvent system.

"We are proud to have brought our client's vision to be more open, collaborative and flexible to fruition," said Rick Hrycaj, Principal at CannonDesign and project leader. "Our integrated team of expert lab planners, engineers and architects should be commended for a job well done."

Editor of Laboratory Design, MaryBeth DiDonna, stated, "Laboratory Design, R&D, and our judging panel are pleased to recognize Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Cambridge Campus for our Special Recognition for Innovative Systems award, in recognition of the facility's well-executed, attractive design and its notion of research as a 'cleaner' process."

CannonDesign was the architect of record and provided structural and MEP engineering. Other members of the design/building team included Maya Lin Studio in association with Bialosky + Partners, Toshiko Mori Architect, Nitsch Engineering, and Skanska USA Building Inc.

More about Lab of the Year Awards

Now in its 51st year, the Laboratory of the Year Awards continue to recognize excellence in research laboratory design, planning and construction. Judging for this year's competition took place on March 28, and was conducted by a blue-ribbon panel of laboratory architects, engineers, equipment manufacturers, researchers and the editors of R&D Magazine and Laboratory Design.

