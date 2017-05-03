A researcher who found that the school lunch guidelines issued during the Obama Administration reduced obesity in children and improved children’s health is available to discuss the Trump Administration’s new actions that alter those guidelines.

Morz is a health and labor economist, focusing on behavioral responses of individuals to changes in their social, health and economic environments.

He and his research colleagues found last year that the 2012 federal school guidelines -- now up for change by the Trump Administration – did what they set out to do: improve nutrition for school-age children and reduce childhood obesity.

The research was published in the American Journal of Agricultural Economics, available at this link. Project colleagues included researchers at the University of Florida, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and Clemson University.

An earlier press release about the research is available at http://news.gsu.edu/2016/10/12/improved-federal-school-lunch-guidelines-lead-students-better-health-study-finds/.

