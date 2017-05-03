Newswise — A new pilot study reports that Mexican-American stroke survivors are less likely to receive inpatient rehabilitation than non-Hispanic whites.

It’s the next step for University of Michigan researchers examining stroke disparities.

“We already know that Mexican-Americans have worse stroke outcomes,” says Michigan Medicine neurologist Lewis Morgenstern, M.D., one of the principal investigators of the new study in Stroke. “The main question now is: Why?”

Morgenstern’s research with Lynda Lisabeth, Ph.D., MPH, of U-M’s School of Public Health, investigated the allocation of rehabilitation services for 72 subjects who had a stroke.

The research team followed stroke patients for 90 days, calling subjects or caregivers every two weeks to find out whether stroke rehabilitation was happening at home or in another setting, and what kind of rehab service was provided.